Heparin Market Expected to Garner A Revenue Of USD 7938.6 Million With A CAGR Of 4.1% By 2030

The global heparin market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The market is further expected to garner a revenue of USD 7938.6 Million by the end of 2030.



Research Nester has released a report titled "Heparin Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with the impact of COVID-19 and a detailed discussion on the latest trends and future opportunities that are associated with the growth of the market.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current healthcare expenditure as a share of GDP around the globe increased from 9.417% in 2013 to 9.857% in 2018.

Globally, the expenditure on health, both from the government of nations as well as the out-of-pocket expenditure by individuals, has increased massively around the globe. This, as a result, is driving the research and advancements in the field of healthcare, especially in the development of advanced drugs that can diagnose, treat or cure different diseases. On the other hand, with the growing incidences of venous thromboembolism worldwide, there is a growing need for anticoagulants, such as heparin, which is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in one of its statistics, stated that around 60,000-100,000 Americans die of deep vein thrombosis/pulmonary embolism (DVT/PE). Further, it also stated that within 10 years, 1/3rd of the people with DVT/PE would have a recurrence of the disease. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global heparin market in the coming years.

The global heparin market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The market is further expected to garner a revenue of USD 7938.6 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 5340 Million in 2020. The market is segmented by product into unfractionated heparin (UFH), low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), and ultra low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH). Amongst these segments, the low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 5154.8 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 3493.5 Million in 2020.

The global heparin market is also segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of the markets in these regions, the market in North America region garnered the largest revenue of USD 2188.2 Million in 2020, and is further anticipated to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period and attain a revenue of USD 3270.7 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

However, the increasing adoption of oral anticoagulants, such as warfarin, is one of the major factors anticipated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global heparin market, which includes company profiling of GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Aspen Holdings, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sanofi, LEO Pharma A/S, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "Heparin Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030", analyses the overall global heparin industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global heparin market in the near future.

