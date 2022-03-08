Rice Husk Ash Market Anticipated To Attain A CAGR Of ~5% Over The Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 00:55:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global rice husk ash market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030.



Research Nester published a report titled "Rice Husk Ash Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global rice husk ash market in terms of market segmentation by silica content, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global rice husk ash market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030. The market is segmented on the basis of silica content into below 80%, 80-89%, and above 90%, out of which, the above 90% segment is projected to garner the largest share in the market over the forecast period owing to its use as additive, filler, and oil adsorbent for the construction industry and other end-users. The RHA with silica content above 90% is the most demanded rice husk ash for steel industry and construction sector, which is estimated to boost the segment growth.

The global rice husk ash market is estimated to grow on the back low cost of raw material and inexpensive production of rice husk ash. The presence of high amount of silica in rice husk ash, and its increasing application in construction is estimated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the growing construction activities globally, backed by rapid urbanization is estimated to boost the market growth.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global rice husk ash market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the high cultivation of paddy in the region, along with the increasing construction activities in developing countries. Use of RHA in construction can reduce the cost of construction, which is estimated to boost the market growth in the region.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Increasing Use of RHA in Construction Sector to boost the Market Growth

The growing use of rice husk ash in construction activities, owing the cost reduction capacity of RHA, is estimated to boost the market growth. It is increasingly being used in low-income countries as an alternative to cement, which is estimated to further encourage the market growth over the forecast period.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

However, the high dependence of this market on the paddy cultivation is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global rice husk ash market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global rice husk ash market which includes company profiling of Guru Corporation, Yihai Kerry, Jasoriya Rice Mill, Usher Agro Ltd., Rescon (India) Pvt. Ltd, KRBL Limited, VIET DELTA Corp, The Agrilectric Companies, Agrasen Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd., and Astrra Chemicals. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global rice husk ash market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

