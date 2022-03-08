Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - Fission 3.0 Corp. FUU FISOF (the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 4,800,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, with such options to have vesting terms over a period of three years. The options expire three years from the date to grant. These options were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "FUU".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

For more information, please contact ir@fission3corp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116090