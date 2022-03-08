Diamcor Mining, Inc. Announces Participation in the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Kelowna, BC--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - Diamcor Mining, Inc. DMI today announced that Dean Taylor, CEO will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Mr. Taylor will be presenting the Company's growth initiatives and the broader going-forward corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be accessible on The Investor Summit website for 90 days.
|Event:
|Q1 Investor Summit
|Date:
|March 8-9th, 2022
|Presentation:
|March 9th at 12:30 PM ET
|Location:
|https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f6Mb72EDQR-s7PqZIa75nA
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration
About Diamcor Mining, Inc.
Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, and on the OTC QB International under the symbol DMIFF. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.
For further information:
Diamcor Mining, Inc.
Rich Mattews
604.757.7179
rmatthews@integcom.us
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com
