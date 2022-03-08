CareDx Update

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In CareDx To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against CareDx Inc. ("CareDx" or the "Company") CDNA.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in CareDx stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/CDNA.

On October 28, 2021, in its 10-Q filing, CareDx disclosed that the Department of Justice ("DOJ") issued a civil investigative demand ("CID") "requesting that the Company produce certain documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation being conducted by the DOJ regarding certain business practices related to our kidney testing and phlebotomy services, and a subpoena from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in relation to an investigation by the SEC in respect of matters similar to those identified in the CID, as well as certain of our accounting and public reporting practices." On this news, the price of the Company's stock declined.

On this news the stock dropped as low as $50.53, a 28% drop from the previous day's closing price.

