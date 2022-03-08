Russell Peters Announces Canadian Dates for the Next Leg of His 'Act Your Age' World Tour

Tickets for New Shows Go on Sale Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10am

Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - After four years away, Russell Peters returns to his home and native land with his Act Your Age World Tour.





RUSSELL PETERS ANNOUNCES CANADIAN DATES

After sold-out shows in Chicago, New York, DC, Cairo, Amman, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Russell is bringing his new act back to Canada with shows from Victoria to St. John's, ending at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on July 28th.

Russell Peters has been awarded a Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen Award. He was also the first comedian to have a comedy special on Netflix.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10AM local time. For more information and tickets, visit RussellPeters.com.

Russell Peters: Act Your Age Tour

June 22, 2022 Victoria, BC Save On Foods Memorial Centre

June 23, 2022 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 24, 2022 Prince George, BC CN Centre

June 25, 2022 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place

June 27, 2022 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

June 28, 2022 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

June 29, 2022 Lethbridge, AB ENMAX Centre

June 30, 2022 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

July 4, 2022 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

July 5, 2022 Thunder Bay, ON Fort William Gardens

July 6, 2022 Sault Ste. Marie, ON GFL Memorial Gardens

July 8, 2022 Sudbury, ON Sudbury Community Arena

July 9, 2022 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

July 13, 2022 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre

July 14, 2022 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre

July 15, 2022 St. John's, NL Mary Brown's Centre

July 26, 2022 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

July 27, 2022 Kingston, ON Leon's Centre

July 28, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

About Russell Peters

Russell Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto, and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV "Comedy Now!" special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto's Air Canada Centre in 2007.

Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London's O2 Arena - where he broke the UK attendance record for highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

Peters resides in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. When not on tour he spends every day with his nine-year-old daughter, Crystianna and newborn son, Russell Santiago. He has a blue belt with three stripes in Jiu Jitsu and is an ardent DJ and hip-hop junkie who tries to get on the turntables for at least a few minutes every day.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals across North America and connecting its diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.

Contact

EJ Saftner

615-242-3323

EJ.Safner@outbackpresents.com

