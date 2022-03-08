Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker to Host Women's History Month Gala for Women Game-Changers, Headliners, and Next-Gen History-Makers



Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker

She is the Founder and CEO of HR firm Linwick & Associates, women's leadership capacity company, Career Mastered, and Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine. Learn more at https:\/\/www.drlisawicker.com\/.





If there's anyone who celebrates Women's History Month, it's Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker, founder of Linwick & Associates. Shattering capacity limits and glass ceilings, Dr. Lisa Wicker highlights extraordinary women who continue to make strides that will inspire generations to come.



A long-time women's advocate, Dr. Wicker has influenced the girls and women in her talent pipeline to create opportunities because she believes "life rewards action." Over eight years, she has honored more than 300 women, from across more than 25 disciplines, with prestigious Diversity, Inclusion, and Leadership Awards and given over $35K in scholarships to girls to support their winning futures. As Dr. Wicker has noted, "We draw our strength from our rich heritage. 'Women's History is Women's Strength.' - It's an essential part of who we are as women and our ability to unify with vision for the future."

Through her Career Mastered Awards, she honors historical "herstory" makers during Women's History Month. Career Mastered Women's Leadership in Action Awards and Career Mastered Diversity Impact 50 Award Honorees are among the nation's top thought leaders, firebrands, and executives who are change-makers. The 8th Annual Career Mastered National Women's History Diversity Summit & Awards hybrid event takes place on March 22-23, in Charlotte, and will feature such notables as Kiko Davis Snoddy (touted by many as the only Black female bank owner in the U.S.), trustee of Donald Davis Living Trust, which controls First Independence Bank, the seventh-largest Black-owned bank in the U.S., and will honor Jasmine Crowe, Founder & CEO Goodr, Entrepreneur, and TED Speaker; Dr. Sharon L. Gaber, Chancellor, University of North Carolina at Charlotte; Dr. Charlotte P. Morris, President, Tuskegee University; and Janell Ross, President, Bob Ross Automotive, among others.

Read about additional Honorees at https://www.careermasteredsummitandawards.com, and view who made the Career Mastered Magazine Spring cover. Fifth Third Bank will be the Title Sponsor of the 2022 Career Mastered Summit. Walgreens will be the Presenting Sponsor. Media contact, Tishahammond@careermastered.com.

About Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker With a dynamic approach to life and an iconic signature style, Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker is an authority on comprehensive human capital strategies for multi-billion-dollar global organizations. She is the Founder and CEO of HR firm Linwick & Associates, Career Mastered Women's Network, and Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine. Learn more at https://www.drlisawicker.com/.

About Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards The Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women's History Month Awards honoring today's women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures. Sponsors include Fifth Third Bank, Walgreens, Ally Financial, Lowes Companies Inc., Primax Properties, ITC Holdings, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Mercedes-Benz USA, Food Lion, Worth Advisors, New York Life Insurance, and Macy's.

