SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Acutus Medical, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022 - AFIB

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus" or the "Company") AFIB This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Acutus common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. To get more information go to:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (a) a material percentage of the Company's AcQMap imaging and mapping systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, the Company's products; (b) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where the Company did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (c) as a result of (a) and (b) above, defendants were in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (d) the Company's management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company's 2021 financial results; and (e) the Company's risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Acutus, you have until April 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

