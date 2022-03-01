CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (PLCN)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 1 mars/March 2022) - The common shares of Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd., have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Cannibble is a food tech company that develops and manufactures food mix products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein, CBD, and THC, where legal to do so. Cannibble has developed proprietary formulas for powder-based edibles that are subsequently enhanced with active cannabinoids, which are marketed under our brand name “The Pelicann”. Cannibble has developed over 100 product SKUs, of which 32 have been manufactured to date.
_________________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.
Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Cannibble est une entreprise de technologie alimentaire qui développe et fabrique des mélanges alimentaires enrichis de diverses manières avec des graines de chanvre, des protéines de chanvre, du CBD et du THC, là où il est légal de le faire. Cannibble a développé des formules exclusives pour les produits comestibles à base de poudre qui sont ensuite améliorés avec des cannabinoïdes actifs, qui sont commercialisés sous notre marque "The Pelicann". Cannibble a développé plus de 100 références de produits, dont 32 ont été fabriquées à ce jour.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.
|Security Type/Titre:
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|PLCN
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|21 721 399
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|2 471 261
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques
|CUSIP:
|M2160A105
|ISIN:
|IL0011806523
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|500
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|Le 3 mars/March 2022
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier:
|le 31 décembre/December
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|Odyssey Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PLCN. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
