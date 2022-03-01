EverEarn Breaks Records and Crosses 1.3 Million in Rewards

Leeds, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - In the face of grim face of global events, EverEarn has remained bullish and continued to resist serious retraction; remaining strong around the $20 million market cap, while continue to increase holder numbers as it moves forward with project and community development.





EverEarn has and continues to dominate throughout social media, according to social intelligence website LunarCrush, repeatedly ranking on a daily basis within the 'Top 10' meme category. EverEarn has not only continued its almost hour-long daily AMAs with its community, it has also continued to grow with its more than 13,000 Twitter followers with over 170 tweets in the past 28 days. As a result, EverEarn continues to reap huge exposure as they approach over half a million profile visits and tweet impressions.

EverEarn Not Slowing Down

Early success though hasn't caused the EverEarn team to slow down in any way, having just released their EverEarn NFT Minting app, and about the release the EverEarn Wallet Tracker app.

EverEarn's NFT Minting app is a browser-based application which allows quick and easy NFT minting directly onto the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Intentionally minimalist in design, the EverEarn NFT Minting requires virtually no training; simply drag-and-drop your image, music file, video file or 3D rendering, provide a title, description and category, then click 'mint' and you're done. With an average minting cost of under $1 USD, minting NFTs on the BSC block chain is a boon for those tired of the sometimes-massive gas fees on ETH block chain, reaching upwards of $40-$50 USD and more.

EverEarn's own full featured NFT Marketplace is still weeks down the road on their roadmap however, minted NFTs can immediately be seen, bought, sold and traded on any BSC Marketplace such as NFTrade.com with no need to import or pay any additional fees.

EverEarn Charging Ahead

Still to come from the EverEarn team in the next few days and over the next two weeks, will be both its EverEarn Wallet Tracker app and its Staking app. The EverEarn Wallet Tracker app will allow investors to see all of the tokens in their wallet, the value of each token, as well as the price change of their tokens for the past day, week and month. Additionally, investors will be able to see their tokens on BSC, ETH and MATIC blockchains. Being a browser-based application means investors will not need to worry about the hassle of software downloads or installs.

EverEarn Continues Working for the People

EverEarn's focus with investors is to continue to push a higher ratio of BUSD back to holders, while pushing their business model approach that truly prioritizes holders' finances. The setup to ensure the highest ratio of BUSD going to holders is beautiful;

15% of initial token supply burned at launch

An additional 5 million tokens burned per day, every day.

Locked liquidity, locked staking, locked CEX, and dead wallets are excluded from rewards distribution.

As apps develop, each will evolve to achieve a 'Zero Tokenomics Footprint', freeing the chart from the effects of contract selling in order to distribute rewards.

EverEarn has a total tax of 15% on all buys, sells and transfers, with 11% in BUSD, 2% to liquidity and buyback and burn functions, and 2% to marketing.

