Roman & Gaynor Announces Name Change: Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers

Roman & Gaynor, a leading personal injury law firm with offices in Clearwater, New Port Richey, and Tampa, Florida, is proud to announce that it has changed its name to Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers.

Mark S. Roman founded the firm in 1996 to assist accident victims in his hometown rebuild their lives after an injury. Mark Roman is Board Certified as an expert in Civil Trial Law and has many accolades. He is AV Rated by Martindale Hubbell, has been designated a top Lawyer in Tampa Bay by Tampa Bay Magazine, and has been appointed a member of the prestigious SuperLawyers and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Mr. Roman is highly proficient in handling personal injury cases from start to finish. He has recovered over 100 million dollars for victims of automobile accidents, bicycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, slip and fall accidents, ATV accidents, skylight injury accidents, and other injury-causing events. He has represented thousands of injury victims, obtaining just compensation after sustaining spinal injuries, traumatic brain injuries, orthopedic injuries, and wrongful death.

Joining Mr. Roman as a Partner is John C. Austin. John Austin has over a decade of experience handling insurance-related cases. He has received the distinguished Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation, rendering him invaluable in personal injury cases involving insurance companies. Mr. Austin has litigated hundreds of personal injury lawsuits, including auto and bicycle accidents. John is an avid cyclist and his core mission is to help injured cyclists and their families. John brings a breadth of knowledge of the defense of the insurance industry, which provides an invaluable perspective to injured victims and their families.

If you or a loved one was recently injured in Clearwater, New Port Richey, Tampa, or the surrounding Florida areas, contact Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers for a free consultation today. Our award-winning personal injury lawyers will fight to maximize your compensation after an accident, and our compassionate staff will ensure a smooth, stress-free experience. At Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers, our core mission is to help rebuild the lives of the injured and their families after a serious injury or wrongful death.

