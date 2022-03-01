Drake Plastics LTD Co. Now Offering Victrex CT 200

HOUSTON - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Drake Plastics LTD Co. is pleased to announce they currently have available inventory of Victrex CT™ 200 with short lead times. "As companies grapple with global supply chain issues that are hindering both productivity and output, we are excited to offer Victrex CT™ 200 as a local, made in the USA polymer solution that is ready for immediate use," said Steven Quance, President of Drake Plastics LTD Co.

With the global supply chain still experiencing significant delays, materials like PCTFE or KEL-F are out of stock. Despite this challenge, demand for the material has not waned. In response to this problem, Drake Plastics has begun extrusion of Victrex CT™ 200, which is an innovative and reliable polymer at cryogenic temperatures while maintaining the same characteristics that have made PEEK famous.

"At a time when companies are still recovering from shutdowns that occurred during the pandemic, we want to equip them to keep working at quality levels without regard to material shortages or crippling supply chain issues. Therefore, in partnership with Victrex, Drake has begun extruding stock shapes as a domestic answer to a global problem. Drake is proud to support the national economy as well as the thousands of businesses that rely on undisrupted access to this material, regardless of world events," concluded Quance. For more information, click here.

About Drake Plastics:

Drake Plastics initiated operations in 1996 with the extrusion of machinable stock shapes made from glass-reinforced Torlon® 5030 PAI to support the Javelin Missile Program. The Cypress, Texas, company has since expanded its portfolio with machinable shapes, injection molded parts and precision machined components made from Torlon® PAI, PEEK, PEK, PAEK, Ryton® PPS, Ultem® PEI and other ultra-high-performance polymers. Its developments include a unique range of sizes and configurations that have opened many new applications to these materials for customers worldwide. Drake is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified manufacturer and focuses on lean operating principles throughout its organization. Visit www.drakeplastics.com to learn more.

Media Contact Information:

Cameron Yonts

281-255-6855

Marketing@Drakeplastics.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: