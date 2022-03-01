Resilient Edge Compute and Cloud Extension Networks from Lanner Electronics and Turnium

Delivering resilient enterprise and carrier networks with Lanner white box uCPE solutions embedded w/ Turnium SD-WAN

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Today, Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) and Lanner Electronics Inc. are excited to announce the availability of TTGI's and Lanner's joint edge compute solution. Available for viewing at Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC22), this joint integrated solution is built using Turnium's cloud-native network function (CNF) certified software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution embedded on Lanner's latest white box network appliance, the NCA-1516 uCPE.

The Lanner NCA-1516 uCPE is available in multiple memory and processor configurations to suit customer needs and can support multiple workloads including Turnium's SD-WAN solution. The Lanner NCA-1516 and Turnium SD-WAN solution are the foundation of any cloud extension and wide area network (WAN) architecture and enable customers to build a disaggregated secure access service edge using their preferred security vendors. A number of SKUs covering various hardware configurations for this bundled solution are available directly from Lanner.

"Turnium is thrilled to be a part of this joint solution and is delighted to embed our SD-WAN on lanner's latest upgraded platform. Branch offices have gotten short shrift from other vendors," said Johan Arnet, CEO of Turnium Technologies Group, Inc. "So, we're changing the game by making it easier for enterprises and carriers to deliver a bundled uCPE/SD-WAN solution and bring those branch offices on-net more efficiently and cost effectively."

Turnium channel partners integrate Turnium SD-WAN into their operational and business platforms to deliver seamless secure networks plus security, voice, hosted applications, and cloud services worldwide.

Sven Freudenfeld, CTO of Lanner Telecom Application BU, said, "As organizations become more distributed, they will look for convenient ways of building their organizational networks. The NCA-1516 uCPE and Turnium's embedded SD-WAN meet this requirement of convenience by providing a bundled solution that increases site survivability with multi-path failover, without breaking the bank for enterprise and carriers."

Turnium is proud to be working with Lanner to help make internetworking sites easier by creating this bundled solution. Come see our demo in Lanner's booth (booth 5E80) at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona where Lanner and Turnium experts will be present to discuss this solution from February 28, until March 3, 2022.

For More Information about Turnium's disaggregated, cloud-native SD-WAN platform, please visit https://www.turnium.com. Follow Turnium on Twitter @Turnium. For media/press inquiries, please email media@ttgi.io. Sales inquiries, please email sales@ttgi.io or telephone +1 604 398 4314 or +1 888 818 3361 (North American toll-free).

For more information about Lanner's NCA-1516 uCPE and other products, please visit https://www.lannerinc.com/. For media/press inquiries, please email brian_chen@lannerinc.com. Sales inquiries, please email sales_us@lannerinc.com or telephone +1-855-852-6637 (North American toll-free).

About Lanner

Lanner Electronics Inc is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. For more information: www.lannerinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service. Turnium SD-WAN is available through a channel partner program designed for Telecommunications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of SD-WAN and the networking and telecommunications industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

