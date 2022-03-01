Squeeze Expands Company Presence With New Logan Office

LOGAN, Utah - March 1, 2022 - (

Squeeze, the leading Sale Experience (SX) Provider, today announced the opening of a new office in Logan, Utah, further expanding their company presence within the state. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, this will be the company's second office operating out of Utah.

The new office building can currently house 50 employees, with room for expansion. Their team of staff and representatives will be led by Kaleb Jeppson, who graduated from Utah Valley University with a bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management/Personnel Administration, and has worked with Squeeze for over three years, currently serving as a Manager of Operations.

"We're excited for all the job opportunities this new office will offer to the community," Jeppson remarked. "For college students in particular, it presents an incredible opportunity to gain valuable experience in growing industries such as tech and finance, which can really jump-start a career and put them on the path to success."

"It is thrilling to see Squeeze grow and expand so quickly in such a short period of time," said Alejandro Vargas, CEO of Squeeze. "We're grateful to be able to offer stable jobs in an outstanding workplace environment. We are proud to be supporting our community here in Utah, and excited to be a part of the community here in Logan."

