CASCADE, the Proprietary Talent Management System by ECA Partners, Receives a Feature-Driven Update and a Key Partnership

ECA Partners - an innovative tech-enabled executive search firm with several hundred clients and expertise in the private equity and investor-owned markets - has launched the latest version of its proprietary talent management system and online client portal, CASCADE.
The new version provides an aesthetic upgrade, as well as a much-requested slideshow feature. The slideshow feature makes the platform more convenient for senior executives by condensing search data and candidate information into easily digestible executive summary slides, foregoing the need for scrolling and navigation. Slideshow view also provides the ability to download the data as a PDF, making it significantly easier for stakeholders to share the platform's information.
Dennis Yue, Head of Product for CASCADE, explained "We built CASCADE with the goal of removing the veil around recruiting pipelines and allowing a data-driven approach to shine, and we've received a lot of positive feedback from clients in that regard. However, a core part of our mission is to have CASCADE evolve with client needs, and this update addresses the most pressing client requests."
CASCADE has recently partnered with TalentCompass as its flagship client. TalentCompass is a volume recruiting firm with a track record for helping private equity and venture capital-backed companies experiencing rapid growth to build out engineering, finance and HR, customer service, and sales teams. CASCADE's data transparency and ability to provide real-time insights make it the ideal partner for TalentCompass, whose clients need to quickly understand search status with thousands of candidates in the pipeline.
About ECA Partners
ECA Partners is a leading search firm specializing in placing top candidates in permanent, project-based, and interim roles with middle-market PE funds and their portfolio companies. Founded in 2011, ECA is a leading proponent of evidence-based methods in the recruitment and evaluation of talent. Founder Atta Tarki is the author of Evidence-Based Recruiting (McGraw Hill, February 2020).
Steven Haug (shaug@eca-partners.com)
Project Manager at ECA Partners
