nOFTEN is Now Listed on LBank Exchange for Trading

Singapore, Republic of Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - nOFTEN is now listed on LBank Exchange and is ready to be traded with the USDT Pair. It has been a reliable exchange resource for many ever since its inception and now the exchange is listed as nOFTEN (NOF) token on their platform to facilitate exchange for the in-demand token on the blockchain, owing to the increasing traffic on the nOFTEN marketplace.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/115112_c5874a27f47a997e_001full.jpg

The nOFTEN Platform:

nOFTEN is an etherlite-based NFT marketplace that will act as a platform where artists and celebrities across the globe can showcase, auction, or sell their digital NFTs created based on the art that they pursue. Purchases on the platform can be made using the NOF token(ETL-20 powered) which is governed by smart chain protocols on the Etherlite blockchain. The platform aims to bring in collaborative NFTs from different artists across the globe, making it a marketplace that hosts unique NFTs and Lbank would soon be helping the platform reach a wider market.

The tokenomics of the NOF token:

The token used to make purchases on the platform will have a total market supply of 500M with a pre-sale issue price of $0.45 and the public issue price at $0.50 which will be available on the Lbank platform for exchange. Out of the total supply, 23% will be used for platform mining, 25% will be allocated for public sale, 17% to be allocated for pre-sale, 5% split between reserves, developers, and advisers each, and the rest of the 20% separated equally between building the marketing team and foundation of the platform.

Functionality of the platform:

The architecture of the nOFTEN platform is designed in a way to not only facilitate artists and collaborators to display their NFTs for auctions but will also enable social interactions with their buyers/fans. The platform aims to act as a medium for the creators to tap into the right set of audiences for their artworks and also create a reliable pool benefitting both the creator and the platform. The type of NFTs that will be available on the marketplace can range anywhere between exclusive art pieces, un-written songs, memorabilia, and much more.

The nOFTEN platform aims to offer creators multiple options when it comes to selling their NFTs on the platform.

The platform allows creators to either auction their prized digital NFTs or enlist it. For an auction-based sale, the creator is given the advantage to set the base price to start the bid. Based on the result of the bidding, 85% of the total amount would be paid to the creator and the rest 15% would go back to nOFTEN on a commission basis. The artist also can enlist their NFTs on the marketplace for a fixed price instead of setting up an auction.

There is also an option where the artist can sell multiple copies of their NFTs in the marketplace apart from the unique piece quoted at a different sale price. The artists would be paid a one-time fee for their NFT artwork and the rest to be paid on a royalty basis for every copy purchased on the network.

The platform is expecting to onboard more creators in the coming days, slowly paving the way for nOFTEN to become a marketplace for unique creators and artists.

Media Details

Contact Name - Charles Cheong

Email - Official@noften.com

City and Country - Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Website: www.noften.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115112