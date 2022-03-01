LowTides Ocean Products Adds Thomas Paul Artist Series to Collection of Best Selling Beach Chairs

Announcing the return of the popular Artist Series, LowTides Ocean Products has partnered with contemporary artist Thomas Paul to feature two of his designs in their Season 3 collection. The family-owned, New Jersey-based company offers a sustainable alternative for beachgoers, with a line of stylish, high-end beach chairs built with upcycled ocean plastics and eco-gear made from fibers sourced from post-consumer recyclables.
Now, in its third season, LowTides Ocean Products has removed over 24,000 lbs. of plastic from entering the oceans. Season 3 introduces a new Artist Series to the lineup, featuring contemporary artist, Thomas Paul. His avant-garde takes on classic nautical designs will be featured on the sustainable beach chairs, Anchor Stripe, and Octopus Vineyard.
"I was approached by LowTides founder Brenton who was very intrigued by my artwork; vintage nautical look with a modern makeover. He said it was similar to how he sees their beach chair, reimagining something old and stagnant into fashionable and new," said artist Thomas Paul. "I am excited to be a part of the LowTides Artist Series to bring my sea-inspired designs to sustainable beach chairs and see them along the water's edge!"
Born and raised in New York City, Thomas Paul is the staple of the City's fashion industry, working with DKNY and iconic designers such as Bill Bass and Clavin Klein before launching his own collection in the late nineties. What began as a pillow line with silk printing has expanded to a home accessories line, including tabletop, stationery, and lampshades. The lifestyle brand looks to promote its innovative concepts of vintage damask paired with modern patterns from the bedroom to the beach.
"Beach chairs are more than just a last thought as someone heads to the beach. We understand you spend 6 to 8 hours of the day sitting in the chair. Not only do we want it to be comfortable and have features that you need, we see it as an extension of that person's style," explains Elizabeth Ackmann Co-Founder and Marketing Director. "For the first time, we're offering customers a brand with the opportunity to have beach accessories match their personality."
Lightweight sand chairs, eco beach towels and other gear from LowTides Ocean Products are available on their website and at several participating retail stores in North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.
Contact:
Elizabeth Ackmann
LowTides Ocean Products
Co-Founder/ Marketing Director
856-938-9660
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
