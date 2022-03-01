Quantum 1 Cannabis Expands North Vancouver Store

March 1, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce the expansion of its North Vancouver Cannabis Store.
Quantum 1 Cannabis has secured a lease on the adjacent space to its present North Vancouver Store located at 820 Marine Drive. The new retail space will be 3 times as large. It will be the same address just much larger.
Russ Rossi, Quantum President commented, "Our expanded North Vancouver store will allow us to increase our product offering in both Cannabis products and Glassware. In addition, our delivery team servicing North Van and West Van will have more space to grow."
The expanded 3,000 square foot location will be a full-service recreational cannabis retail location featuring an upscale, contemporary design and a staff of highly trained cannabis consultants.
Director of operations, David Lee, added, "Quantum 1 Cannabis currently has an average delivery time of 27 minutes from order to door. With this new space, we look to expand & accelerate our FREE delivery service throughout the region and capitalize on the high growth ‘delivery on demand' customer market."
Currently Quantum 1 operates 5 BC stores in North Vancouver, Vernon, Keremeos, Creston and Vancouver.
Canada: CSE Trading Symbol: QQ Telephone: (604) 683-0020
USA: OTCQB Trading Symbol: QQQFF Fax: (604) 683-0045
Website: www.quantum1cannabis.com Email: ir@quizammedia.com
About Quantum1 Cannabis Corp.
Growing Together. Quantum 1 was born from our desire to cultivate great energy and interactions with our communities. Our retail stores bring together good vibes and good people, aiming to forge connections to cannabis in meaningful ways. We consider every product, every service offering in our stores as forms of energy that can heighten our own energies and in turn our collective world. That's why everything we serve is set to the highest standards.
Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quizam Media a publicly traded company on the CSE: QQ and US: QQQFF
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This
news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of
potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future
events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.