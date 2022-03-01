Rogue Publishing Partners Launches Website Providing Custom Solutions for Nonfiction Authors

Billings, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Rogue Publishing Partners, a group of seven founding members have created a groundbreaking consortium specifically designed for nonfiction authors. Featuring professional publishing and business services, the Rogue Publishing Partners platform offers a host of experts in the independent publishing industry to help executives, entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants write, publish, and market books designed to give them traction in the marketplace.
Rogue Publishing Partners Logo and Tagline
At RoguePublishingPartners.com, authors can choose specific services or work with a publishing expert to create professional books that speak to their mission and message. From ghostwriting, editing, and book design, to marketing, PR, and program development, Rogue Publishing Partners has all the necessary resources in one place.
In collaboration with the Strategic Advisor Board, Rogue Publishing Partners was developed as a side-by-side platform to support the community of professional service providers and their clients. Our mission is to assist executives, coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs who want to write and publish nonfiction books to amplify their message, further their mission, and build community around their area of expertise.
Contact Details:
Company Name: Rogue Publishing Partners
Contact Person: Susie Schaefer, Founding Member
Email: Info@RoguePublishingPartners.com
Website: www.RoguePublishingPartners.com
