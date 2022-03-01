IDC Technology Spotlight Highlights How Autonomous Testing Platforms Like Opkey Are Leading Digital Business Transformations

In a recent IDC Technology Spotlight, titled Quality Assurance Taking Center Stage to Power Up Business Transformation, IDC analysts explore how smart testing tools, like Opkey, are powering the new age of digital-first business transformation. The report concluded that organizations should evaluate autonomous testing platforms that offer speed and accuracy to enable organizational change. The report makes it clear that test automation providers are critical to digital transformations and can add significant ROI in the long term.
The success of next-generation ERP solutions depend on the effectiveness of the applications and its functionalities, which is why testing solutions like Opkey are critical in getting the most out of an ERP. Opkey leverages test mining, predictive intelligence, and self-healing capabilities which are designed to expedite testing and validation processes, saving time and money and lowering the risk of breakage when deploying or migrating an ERP application.
"We greatly appreciate this recognition from the IDC community," said Pankaj Goel, CEO, Opkey.
You can download the report by clicking on this link.
https://idcdocserv.com/APTS7836X
About Opkey
Opkey is redefining the continuous digital validation space for web, mobile and ERP applications. Combining Artificial Test intelligence with the latest testing technologies like Test Mining and Model-based testing, Opkey helps enterprises adopt continuous digital validation seamlessly with minimum effort. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 14+ ERPs, 2,000+ real devices across 5 global data centers, 250+ enterprise customers (18+ Fortune 100 customers), and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, Opkey is reimaging the future of Test Automation.
IDC Disclaimer
This publication was produced by IDC Custom Solutions. The opinion, analysis, and research results presented herein are drawn from more detailed research and analysis independently conducted and published by IDC, unless specific vendor sponsorship is noted. IDC Custom Solutions makes IDC content available in a wide range of formats for distribution by various companies. A license to distribute IDC content does not imply endorsement of or opinion about the licensee.
External Publication of IDC Information and Data — Any IDC information that is to be used in advertising, press releases, or promotional materials requires prior written approval from the appropriate IDC Vice President or Country Manager. A draft of the proposed document should accompany any such request. IDC reserves the right to deny approval of external usage for any reason.
Copyright 2022 IDC. Reproduction without written permission is completely forbidden.
Quality Assurance Taking Center Stage to Power Up Business Transformation,
By Analysts Shweta Baidya, Harish Krishnakumar, February 2022
Media Contacts:
Noah Keil
Company: Opkey
11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
Phone Number +1.973.769.8662
Website: www.opkey.com
Email: noah.keil@opkey.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.