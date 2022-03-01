IDC Technology Spotlight Highlights How Autonomous Testing Platforms Like Opkey Are Leading Digital Business Transformations

DUBLIN, Calif. - March 1, 2022 - (

In a recent IDC Technology Spotlight, titled Quality Assurance Taking Center Stage to Power Up Business Transformation, IDC analysts explore how smart testing tools, like Opkey, are powering the new age of digital-first business transformation. The report concluded that organizations should evaluate autonomous testing platforms that offer speed and accuracy to enable organizational change. The report makes it clear that test automation providers are critical to digital transformations and can add significant ROI in the long term.



The success of next-generation ERP solutions depend on the effectiveness of the applications and its functionalities, which is why testing solutions like Opkey are critical in getting the most out of an ERP. Opkey leverages test mining, predictive intelligence, and self-healing capabilities which are designed to expedite testing and validation processes, saving time and money and lowering the risk of breakage when deploying or migrating an ERP application.



"We greatly appreciate this recognition from the IDC community," said Pankaj Goel, CEO, Opkey.

You can download the report by clicking on this link.

https://idcdocserv.com/APTS7836X

Quality Assurance Taking Center Stage to Power Up Business Transformation,

By Analysts Shweta Baidya, Harish Krishnakumar, February 2022



