Christin Cardone McClave Named Chief Growth Officer at AchieveNEXT

AchieveNEXT, a leading provider of Peer Advisory Networks and talent development and performance solutions for mid-market leaders and their enterprises, today announced Christin Cardone McClave as its new Chief Growth Officer.

McClave will focus her work on expanding AcheiveNEXT's reach into the mid-market throughout North America and enhancing their HR and Finance Networks, Talent Acquisition and Performance and Culture/Diversity/Equity/Inclusion/Belonging solutions.

"We're thrilled to have someone with Christin's background and experience join our growing team," said AchieveNEXT CEO Nick Araco, Jr. "Christin's real-world experience serving as COO and head of HR for a complex global company like Cardone coupled with her deep understanding of talent issues and the mid-market make her a major asset to our team and to our clients. Christin's visionary leadership and demonstrated commitment to impact in the field of diversity and inclusion will certainly foster change for ages to come."

McClave began working with AchieveNEXT on a consulting basis as a Mid-Market Operating Partner in mid-2021. In December 2021, Harvard Business Review published her article "How Midsize Firms Can Attract — and Retain — Talent Right Now," a response to the Great Resignation and a growing War for Talent in the mid-market.

"I'm excited to be a part of AchieveNEXT's dynamic team and to play a leading role in helping mid-market leaders and their enterprises grow exponentially," McClave said. "It's a remarkable time to be a business leader — full of challenges and incredible opportunity. I'm focused on helping grow our network so that more and more leaders and their businesses can capitalize on this unique time for business."

Prior to joining AchieveNEXT, McClave was the COO and Chief People Officer for Cardone Industries, a global auto parts manufacturing company headquartered in Philadelphia and boasting $1B in annual revenues. She successfully helped lead the sale of the third-generation family business to one of the largest global private equity firms. She continues to serve as a leader in her family's many real estate and philanthropic ventures.

McClave also serves on the "Strong Women, Strong World" advisory council for World Vision and is passionate about providing education access to women and girls around the world. She is a member of the Forum of Executive Women, sits on the advisory board of the Salvation Army of Philadelphia's KROC Center, CapitalForGood, Global Impact and serves on the Delaware Valley Industrial Research Council's (DVIRC) Advisory board.

About AchieveNEXT

AchieveNEXT, headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of Peer Advisory Networks and specialized Career, Coaching, and Training and Development Services with a relentless focus on driving top-line, bottom-line, and shareholder value for the clients they serve. For additional information, visit www.achievenext.com/.

