EcoClear Products Announces Partnership With New York Pest Management Association (NYPMA) & New Jersey Pest Management Association (NJPMA)

New York City has a rat problem — two million of them, according to a 2021 study — and with a new study reporting rats may be the source of a coronavirus variant, that problem is more serious than ever. EcoClear Products, supplier of RatX®, a non-toxic rat killer and pet and wildlife safe rodent control solution, has joined an effort to help the city.

EcoClear recently joined the New York Pest Management Association (NYPMA) and the New Jersey Pest Management Association (NJPMA) to help control rat populations in the city and address outbreaks across each state. EcoClear will also share research and information to advance understanding of the pest management field. Through the relationship, EcoClear also is a partner with the National Pest Management Association.

Despite decades of efforts, the rat population in New York City is estimated at over two million. In 2021, rat sightings were up more than 30 percent over 2019 totals.

"Big cities like New York often experience infestation issues and more sightings when the temperature drops and rodents are looking for shelter," said Christopher Stidd, founder of EcoClear Products. "We know how serious this can be and, at EcoClear Products, we're committed to doing everything we can to help advance our industry, inform the public and provide safe pest solutions."

Rodent infestations pose disease transmission risks because the animals carry bacteria such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff), Salmonella, E. coli, and Leptospira, and viruses including sapoviruses, cardioviruses, kobuviruses, parechoviruses, rotaviruses, hepaciviruses, and Seoul virus. And in a study published this month in the journal Nature Communications, a University of Missouri virologist suggested rats were the origin of previously unknown types of coronavirus found in New York City wastewater.

The NYPMA is charged with ensuring the state's pest management professionals are properly trained and prepared to deal with this growing problem. Through this new partnership, EcoClear will leverage the NYPMA's opportunities to help control the increasing rodent population, as well as outbreaks in other areas in the Northeast.



EcoClear's offerings are uniquely designed to not be harmful to children, pets or wildlife even if they are ingested by primary or secondary consumption.

EcoClear Products is dedicated to innovating effective pest and rodent control products that are safe for use around people, pets, livestock, and wildlife. EcoClear's chemists are passionate about creating environmentally conscious products and have received four Presidential Green Chemistry awards. EcoClear Products provide consumers and professionals with excellent alternatives to harmful rodenticides and insecticides. For more information, visit www.ecoclearproducts.com/pro.

