

Oktopost Expands Advisory Board to Continue Growth Plans for 2022

Brewster Stanislaw, Tomer Laks, and Udi Bar-Sela join the Oktopost Advisory Board.





Oktopost, a B2B social engagement suite that supports data-driven organizations, announced today that it has expanded its advisory board with three experienced global business executives.

Brewster Stanislaw joins the team as a board advisor with extensive MarTech product and business experience and is currently Chief Product Officer at DemandBase. Previously, Stanislaw led product teams at Google and Adobe and was Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Inside Social until its acquisition by Simply Measured.

Stanislaw said, "I've spent over a decade building products for social media and B2B marketers, and I believe there is an incredible opportunity for GTM teams to improve customer engagement through the better use of social channels. Oktopost's B2B Social Engagement Suite turns that potential into real results, and I'm thrilled to be working with the team to push this vision forward."

With extensive experience in business growth and optimization, Tomer Laks joins Oktopost as a board advisor following senior leadership positions with Philip Morris International, Glassbox Digital, and SimilarWeb. Laks said, "I am extremely excited to be joining Oktopost's journey in assisting companies to maximize and measure their content visibility. As the digital world moves further towards an experience-based ecosystem, Oktopost is perfectly positioned to provide its current and future clients the expertise to move into a truly B2E, Business to Experience, environment."

In addition to Stanislaw and Laks, Udi Bar-Sela joins the advisory board, bringing a wealth of business and finance expertise. With over 20 years of experience in financial leadership in technology companies, he currently holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at industrial cybersecurity company Claroty.

Bar-Sela said, "I am pleased to join the team at Oktopost. This team has demonstrated its ability to grow the business efficiently while delivering a best-in-class B2B social media marketing platform that provides true ROI to its users. I believe Oktopost is well-positioned to continue its impressive growth journey and to capture more and more market share in this exciting market."

Daniel Kushner, co-founder and CEO of Oktopost, added: "With our funding from Expedition Growth Capital and significant growth in 2021, this is a really exciting time for us at Oktopost. Bringing Bar-Sela, Laks, and Stanislaw into our advisory board is super exciting, and we are looking forward to working with them to continue our future growth plans."

About Oktopost



Oktopost is an all-encompassing B2B social engagement suite that empowers modern data-driven professionals to fully manage and optimize social media. Driving businesses forward in a scalable and measurable way, Oktopost provides employee advocacy, social media management, social selling, social listening, and social analytics solutions to more than 3,000 global businesses worldwide, including ACI Worldwide, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Electric, ContentSquare, and many more. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the US and the UK, and remote workers and partners worldwide, Oktopost is a truly global organization. www.oktopost.com

