Freightera CEO Eric Beckwitt Wins Globe and Mail 2022 Changemakers Award

Freightera is pleased to announce CEO Eric Beckwitt has earned the 2022 Report on Business magazine Changemakers award.

Changemakers is an editorial award program produced by Report on Business magazine at The Globe and Mail. Its intent is to showcase the emerging leaders transforming business today.

"It's a big honor to be named one of Canada's 50 Changemakers 2022, along with other inspirational leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics reinventing how Canada does business," said CEO Eric Beckwitt. "This recognition will help us spread the word about Freightera's solution, which helps businesses significantly reduce shipping costs and CO2 emissions, and in cooperation with Supply Chain Canada, helps locate regional suppliers for key products and materials in increasingly unstable supply chains."

Just a few years earlier, Eric Beckwitt won the 2019 Clean50 Award for outstanding contribution to clean capitalism in Canada.

The Globe and Mail solicited nominations for the Changemakers award in the fall of 2021. Winners were selected by The Globe and Mail's award-winning editorial team for their ideas, accomplishments and impact, as determined by their nominations, subsequent interviews and reference checks.

"The world is facing more challenges than ever before - climate change, racial discrimination, income inequality, not to mention the pandemic," says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine. "So it's heartening to meet this year's crop of 50 Changemakers, who are searching for solutions to many of these problems and offering some inspiration."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.3 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue.

About Freightera

Starting in North America, Freightera is automating freight transportation, making shipping easy, accessible, and green. The Freightera platform allows businesses to search billions of fixed-cost, all-inclusive freight rates, find the best prices and lowest-emission transportation options and instantly book freight online 24/7. Over 17,000 manufacturers, exporters, distributors, importers, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera. Based in Vancouver, Freightera was British Columbia's third fastest-growing company in 2019, according to BIV.com. In 2020, Freightera won the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Award, placing #28 in Canada, and was ranked #80 (2020) and #102 (2021) among Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's Report on Business. For more information, see freightera.com.

Media Contact

Eric Beckwitt

604-899-4081

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericbeckwitt/

