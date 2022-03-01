CyberArrow Releases Latest Version of SaaS GRC Solution

Abu Dhabi Executive Office Praises CyberArrow Next-Generation GRC Automation Solution

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Recently, CyberArrow has released their latest version of their Next-Generation GRC SaaS Solution. Since 2014, a leading cyber security provider, CyberArrow, has been supporting organizations and businesses to improve their cyber resilience and improve efficiency. One of its most popular products, the Next-Generation GRC SaaS Solution, has been transforming how GRC activities are being conducted and has recently been praised by the Abu Dhabi Executive Office for its automation and timesaving abilities.

Every organization will know the frustration that comes from GRC programs that are too complex to manage and require manual documentation with excel and word documents. Not only are these incredibly time-consuming, but the ever-changing international cyber security regulations only help to make these programs more challenging.

The next generation CyberArrow GRC solution offers best-in-class automation compliance, risk and governance while it is also incredibly quick and easy to use and manage. The powerful automation solution ensures that organizations do not need full-time consultants to maintain GRC activities or complex systems. At the same time, CyberArrow GRC helps reducing costs by allowing any organization to achieve more with fewer resources.

The CyberArrow GRC solution has helped countless businesses and organizations to transform their operations and has recently been praised by the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the authority in charge of supporting the Executive Council. Speaking on the system, Ahmed Al Mansoori said: "CyberArrow Next-Generation GRC has helped us to automate all of our manual GRC activities in a very short time frame. It's user-friendly, has an appealing interface, and saves us a lot of time. I would recommend anyone who needs to comply with any standard to adopt this solution."

Amar Basic, Co-founder at CyberArrow added, "We are really honoured to receive such praise from an establishment as renowned as the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. We have worked hard to develop maybe the world's best and only Next-Generation GRC automation solution on the market, helping our clients to spend time on other activities while putting their compliance, risk and governance on autopilot."

Website: https://www.cyberarrow.io/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyberarrow/

