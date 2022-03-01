India Power & Distribution Transformer Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 10:07:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Power & Distribution Transformer Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



India Power & Distribution Transformers market was valued at USD 2065.4 million in FY2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.89% in the next six years, owing to the growing demand for power due to rapid increase in population, industrialization, and urbanization. India being the 5th largest power producer in the world, in terms of installed capacity, is calling for an increase in the market of power & distribution transformer market. According to the Ministry of Power, the total installed capacity of the country was 375.323 GW by the end of 2020.

Government schemes like Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) for strengthening and enhancement of sub-transmission distribution infrastructure in rural areas, involve an increased demand for distribution transformers in the future. Also, the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for fulfilling the power demand of urban areas add to the demand for the transformers.

The power transformers market has been segmented based on power output (5.1 to 50.0 MVA, 50.1 to 160 MVA, 160.1 to 350 MVA, Above 350 MVA) and region wise (East, West, North, South). The distribution transformers market has been segmented based on power output (up to 100 KVA, 100.1 to 315 KVA, 315.1 to 5000 KVA) and region wise (East, West, North, South).

Major players dominating the India Power & Distribution Transformers Market are Toshiba Transmissions & Distribution Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Crompton & Greaves Power & Industrial Solutions, ABB Hitachi India Ltd, General Electric and others.

The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities in order to stay competitive in the market. The launch of smart transformers depicts their objective to stay up to date with the latest technology. Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016 – FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 – FY2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the India Power & Distribution Transformer market from FY2016 to FY2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the India Power & Distribution Transformer market from FY2021 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026.

• To classify and forecast India Power & Distribution Transformer market based on product type, power output and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India Power & Distribution Transformer market.

• To identify drivers, challenges for India Power and Distribution Transformer market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the India Power & Distribution Transformer market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the India Power & Distribution Transformer market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the India Power & Distribution Transformer market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers across the country. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analysed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

SDKI calculated the market size of India Power & Distribution Transformer market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecasted for future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and their respective power outputs for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Power Transformer companies, Distribution Transformer companies, and other stakeholders.

• Distributors and suppliers of Power & Distribution Transformers.

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Power Industry.

• Market research and consulting firms.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, India Power & Distribution Transformer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Product Type:

o Power Transformers

o Distribution Transformers

• India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, By Power Output:

o Power Transformers

 5.1 to 50 MVA

 50.1 to 160 MVA

 160.1 to 350 MVA

 Above 350 MVA

o Distribution Transformers

 Up to 100 KVA

 100.1 to 315 KVA

 315.1 to 5000 KVA

• India Power & Distribution Transformer Market, by Region:

o South

o West

o East

o North

