Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Forecast 2022-2031

"A research report on Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

The global electric transmission & distribution equipment market is projected to reach $ 254 billion by 2025. The electric transmission & distribution equipment comprise the equipment required for the transfer of electrical energy from a power generation plant to a distant electrical substation, with the help of interconnected lines, known as transmission network.

The key factor responsible for the growth of global electric transmission & distribution equipment market includes growing demand for energy from residential, commercial and industrial segments. Moreover, rising number of electric system installations like air conditioners, lighting systems, ventilators and fire protection systems at residential and commercial places are some other factors, which are anticipated to boost the growth of electric transmission & distribution equipment across the globe over the coming years. Additionally, rapid technological advancements in transmission and distribution equipment market are expected to positively influence the market growth. Also, modernization of the electric grid is anticipated to spur the growth of global electric transmission & distribution equipment market through 2025.

The global electric transmission and distribution equipment market will see a drop in the market value due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the globe. The market is expected to remain under pressure in 2020 on account of significant negative impact on economic activities around the world due to the pandemic.

Based on equipment type, the global electric transmission & distribution equipment market is segmented into wire & cable, switchgear, transformer, meter, and insulator & capacitor segments. Out of these, the wire & cable segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to increasing electricity consumption in residential as well as commercial buildings. Based on voltage type, the market is dominated by low voltage segment and the segment is expected to continue its market dominance in the coming five years.

In terms of end-user segments, the market is segmented into energy and utilities, industrial, commercial and residential segments. Among them, energy and utilities segment dominated the market until 2019 and is projected to hold its dominance during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on renewable energy along with the replacement and upgradation of existing power transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Major players operating in the global electric transmission & distribution equipment market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Prysmian Group, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Xian XD Switchgear Electric, Crompton Greaves, Burns and McDonnell, Power Engineering International, Sterlite Power, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyse and forecast the market size of global electric transmission & distribution equipment market.

• To classify and forecast global electric transmission & distribution equipment market based on equipment type, voltage, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global electric transmission & distribution equipment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electric transmission & distribution equipment market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global electric transmission & distribution equipment market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global electric transmission & distribution equipment market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global electric transmission & distribution equipment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Electric transmission & distribution equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electric transmission & distribution equipment

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global electric transmission & distribution equipment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Equipment Type:

o Wire & Cable

o Switchgear

o Transformer

o Meter

o Insulator & Capacitor

• Market, By Voltage:

o Low Voltage

o Medium Voltage

o High Voltage

• Market, By End-User:

o Energy and Utilities

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Residential

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electric transmission & distribution equipment market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Get More Info: Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

