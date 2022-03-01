Battery Monitoring System Market to Boost Business Scope with Key Players and market trend Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 10:06:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- Battery Monitoring System Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Battery Monitoring System Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global battery monitoring system market was valued at $ 2,490 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5,331 million by 2025. A Battery Monitoring System is an electronic device which provide real-time monitoring of battery, preventing from costly downtime, protecting the battery from operating outside its safe operating area and also calculating & balancing its environment. Anticipated market growth is majorly attributed to favorable initiatives by various governments for boosting production and adoption of electric vehicles to conserve energy and decrease the environmental pollution associated with the combustion of conventional energy sources. Moreover, increasing necessity of generating renewable power and the rising need to increase the operational efficiency of batteries will drive the growth of global battery monitoring system market through 2025.

Global battery monitoring system market is segmented based on component, type, battery type, end user and region. Based on the component, the market is segmented into Hardware & Software. The hardware segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025, due to the ease of installation, faster sampling of data, reduced cabling, and high-resolution data recording abilities of hardware components such as sensors, data loggers, etc.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into wired battery monitoring system & wireless battery monitoring system. The wired battery monitoring system will lead the market until 2025. Nevertheless, the wireless battery monitoring system will also grow as they enable remote monitoring system of all operations. Based on the type of battery, the market is segmented into Lithium-ion battery, Lead Acid battery & others. The Lithium-ion based battery segment is expected to dominate the market due to their growing adoption in power tools, battery backup and electric vehicles.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance due to growing investments in data centers and renewable power generation capacities by constituent nations like China, India & Japan. Moreover, presence of leading companies in countries such as China and Japan is also bolstering the regional market growth.

Some of the leading players in the global battery monitoring system market include SBS, PowerShield Limited, Schneider Electric, BatteryDAQ, HBL Power Systems Limited, SOCOMEC Group, Curtis Instruments, Inc., BTECH, Eagle Eye Power Solution, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Battery Monitoring System Market, in terms of value.

• To classify and forecast the Global Battery Monitoring System based on component, type, battery type, end-user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Battery Monitoring System Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc. in the Global Battery Monitoring System Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Battery Monitoring System Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading Battery Monitoring System manufacturers involved in the Global Battery Monitoring System Market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of battery monitoring system manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the battery monitoring system manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analysed the distribution channels and presence of all major battery monitoring system manufacturers across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size for global battery monitoring system using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers' value sales data for various product types was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these chemistries and end-user industries for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Battery monitoring system manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to battery monitoring systems market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as battery monitoring system manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, distributors and partners etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global battery monitoring system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Software

• Market, By Type:

o Wired Battery Monitoring System

o Wireless Battery Monitoring System

• Market, By Battery Type:

o Lithium-Ion Battery

o Lead-Acid Battery

o Others

• Market, By End-User:

o Data Centre

o Telecommunications

o Energy

o Automotive

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Rest of APAC

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 France

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Middle East and Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 Qatar

 South Africa

 Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

 Rest of South America

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Battery Monitoring System Market segment.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major countries.

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Battery Monitoring System Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Cost performance of process

5.2. Energy Efficiency of process

5.3. Recovery of active material

6. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Landscape

7. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component (Hardware and Software)

7.2.2. By Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System)

7.2.3. By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery and Others)

7.2.4. By End-User (Data Centre, Telecommunications, Energy, Automotive and Others)

7.2.5. By Company (2019)

7.2.6. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8. Asia-Pacific Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Battery Type

8.2.4. By End-User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.4.1. China Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.1.1.1. By Value

8.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.1.2.1. By Type

8.4.1.2.2. By Battery Type

8.4.1.2.3. By End-user

8.4.2. India Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.2.1.1. By Value

8.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.2.2.1. By Type

8.4.2.2.2. By Battery Type

8.4.2.2.3. By End-user

8.4.3. Japan Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.3.1.1. By Value

8.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.3.2.1. By Type

8.4.3.2.2. By Battery Type

8.4.3.2.3. By End-user

8.4.4. South Korea Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.4.1.1. By Value

8.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.4.2.1. By Type

8.4.4.2.2. By Battery Type

8.4.4.2.3. By End-user

8.4.5. Australia Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.5.1.1. By Value

8.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.5.2.1. By Type

8.4.5.2.2. By Battery Type

8.4.5.2.3. By End-user

9. North America Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By Battery Type

9.2.4. By End-User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. North America: Country Analysis

9.4.1. United States Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.1.1.1. By Value

9.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.1.2.1. By Type

9.4.1.2.2. By Battery Type

9.4.1.2.3. By End-user

9.4.2. Canada Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.2.1.1. By Value

9.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.2.2.1. By Type

9.4.2.2.2. By Battery Type

9.4.2.2.3. By End-user

9.4.3. Mexico Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.3.1.1. By Value

9.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.3.2.1. By Type

9.4.3.2.2. By Battery Type

9.4.3.2.3. By End-user

