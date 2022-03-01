Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 10:05:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Overview

Global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market is forecast to grow from $ 15 billion in 2018 to $ 19 billion by 2024, owing to the enforcement of various laws and regulations that mandate SOx emitting industries to install air quality control equipment in their plants across the globe. Flue gas desulfurization is a technology which removes sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the flue gas emitted by fossil fuel power plants prior to its release into the atmosphere.

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market is growing across the globe, on account of increasing prevalence of airborne diseases, implementation of environmental laws and regulations, and growing concerns over environmental pollution. Increasing demand for FGD systems from chemicals, power generation, cement manufacturing, iron & steel, and various other industries is also expected to fuel the FGD market, globally, during forecast period.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Segment Insights

In terms of type, flue gas desulfurization market is categorized into dry & semi-dry FGD system and wet FGD system. Of the two types, wet FGD system category is anticipated to account for the majority share in the global FGD market during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of wet FGD systems in several industries backed by their high effectiveness in removing SO2 from flue gas.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Regional Insights

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue its market dominance and exhibit the fastest growth in the global flue gas desulfurization market during the forecast period, on the back of increasing demand for FGD systems from power generation, cement and metal smelting industries in countries like China and India. Moreover, alarming pollution levels and stringent laws introduced by the governments to curb pollution in the region are also anticipated to aid the Asia-Pacific FGD market growth in the coming years.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Competitive Landscape

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few key players. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., General Electric Company, Thermax, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Rafako S.A., FLSmidth, and Siemens AG. These companies, through strategic developments, aim at entering new markets and improve their product offerings, in order to consolidate their position in the industry. With increasing number of collaborations between regional and global players, global FGD market is likely to witness further consolidation during forecast period.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market size, in terms of value.

• To forecast global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market based on installation, type, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global flue gas (FGD) desulfurization market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

SDKI calculated global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market size by using a top down approach, where data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Flue gas desulfurization system manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Flue gas desulfurization system end-user industries

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Installation:

o Greenfield

o Brownfield & Revamp

• Market, by Type:

o Dry & Semi-dry FGD System

o Wet FGD System

• Market, by End User:

o Power Generation

o Chemicals

o Iron & Steel

o Cement Manufacturing

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Indonesia

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 Russia

 France

o Middle East & Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 Iran

 UAE

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Chile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global flue gas desulfurization market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Table of Content1. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD): Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. After Sale Service

4.3. Service Quality

4.4. Pricing

5. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Installation (Brownfield & Revamp, Greenfield)

5.2.2. By Type (Wet FGD System, Dry & Semi-dry FGD System)

5.2.3. By End User (Power Generation, Chemical, Cement Manufacturing, Iron & Steel, Others)

5.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Product Map (Installation, Type, End-User, Region)

6. Asia-Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Installation

6.2.2. By Type

6.2.3. By End User

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Type

6.3.1.2.2. By End User

6.3.2. India Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Type

6.3.2.2.2. By End User

6.3.3. Japan Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Type

6.3.3.2.2. By End User

6.3.4. South Korea Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Type

6.3.4.2.2. By End User

6.3.5. Indonesia Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Type

6.3.5.2.2. By End User

7. North America Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Installation

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Type

7.3.1.2.2. By End User

7.3.2. Canada Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Type

7.3.2.2.2. By End User

7.3.3. Mexico Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Type

7.3.3.2.2. By End User

8. Europe Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Installation

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. Germany Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Type

8.3.1.2.2. By End User

8.3.2. United Kingdom Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Type

8.3.2.2.2. By End User

8.3.3. Russia Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Type

8.3.3.2.2. By End User

8.3.4. France Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Type

8.3.4.2.2. By End User

9. Middle East & Africa Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Installation

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By End User

9.3.4. By Country

9.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Saudi Arabia Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Type

9.3.1.2.2. By End User

9.3.2. Iran Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Type

9.3.2.2.2. By End User

9.3.3. UAE Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Type

9.3.3.2.2. By End User

