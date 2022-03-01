MVT Solutions Testing Reveals Fuel Savings for EkoStinger

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - March 1, 2022 - (

Mesilla Valley Transportation Solutions, a provider of breakthrough fuel economy testing and design and development services for the trucking industry, announced today test results for The NextGen EkoStinger, an aerodynamic fairing for Class 8 tractor-trailers. It is a one-piece design made with polyethylene that sits underneath the trailer in front of the rear wheels and slides with varying tandem positions. Testing in November 2021 demonstrated that the technology resulted in a fuel savings of 5.72 gallons per 1,000 miles or 5.30%.

"Obviously we got a really good number with MVT Solutions, 5.30%," said A.J. Edwards, CEO of EkoStinger. "Fleets like to look at on-vehicle test results to help them make their product purchase decisions, and we know that MVT Solutions has a good reputation in the industry. We know that fleets use MVT Solutions results to help make their purchase decisions."

Tests were conducted on 2019 International LT 625 with Cummins X15 15-liter engines and Eaton Endurant 12-speed automated manual transmissions pulling 53-foot Hyundai dry vans. A baseline test was run without the aerodynamic NextGen EkoStinger on the trailer and then the aerodynamic device was installed, and the test run again. Note: the EkoStinger used in the test was a prototype unit.

"NextGen obviously implies that there was a prior generation of this product," Edwards explains. "We have redesigned the product and it performed significantly better than our prior generation product, which itself was still a great product with good fuel economy savings." The new unit is two feet shorter from tip to tail and weighs less than its predecessor. The bottom of the new model is partially open, allowing a sightline to the bottom of the trailer and easier access for inspection.

According to Daryl Bear, lead engineer and chief operating officer at MVT Solutions, "The fuel economy improvement of 5.72 gallons per 1,000 miles (5.30%) is a substantial fuel savings, which is comparable in magnitude to well-performing trailer skirts."

The full report can be downloaded at https://m-v-t-s.com/certified-technology/aerodynamics/nextgen-ekostinger.

About MVT Solutions

MVT Solutions, a subsidiary of Mesilla Valley Transportation, provides fuel economy testing based on racecar engineering. This high-tech testing methodology can obtain accuracy up to 0.25% and accounts for such variables as wind, driver behavior and duty cycle. With over 700 fuel economy tests conducted to date, the company's proven approach provides highly reliable and consistent data that enables trucking companies to make more informed choices and manufacturers to design and develop products backed by accurate fuel efficiency information that customers trust. MVT Solutions also provides consulting services to fleets looking to implement the right fuel-savings technologies for their operations. MVT Solutions was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Cruces, New Mexico. To learn more about MVT Solutions and for the latest in fuel efficiency news, visit www.m-v-t-s.com.

