U.S. Hispanic Business Council Statement Honoring Women's History Month

In honor of Women's History Month, U.S. States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Board Members Cristina Antelo, Claudia Mirza, and Patricia "Paty" Funegra, and USHBC VP & Chief of Staff Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez released the following statement:

"The contributions of women have single-handedly transformed the very fabric of this nation. From the political arena to Wall Street, women have held a significant place in our history. Our organization recognizes the contributions of those who have come before us, and those who continue to expand this legacy. Hispanic-women-owned small businesses are growing faster than any other minority group in this country - between 2007-2016 alone there has been a 137% increase. It's no secret, Hispanic-Americans are leading the charge behind our nation's economic recovery - and at the very front of that charge are our women paving the way for future generations."

