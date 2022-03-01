Summit Aims to Help Women Heal & Thrive on a Mind, Body, Spirit Level

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - March 1, 2022 - (

Virtual, March 7, 2022: Be Well Beautiful Woman presents The Women's Liberation Summit, which is a free weeklong global summit dedicated to helping women reclaim their authentic power to live life on their own terms. The 18 speakers on the lineup will tackle topics like mental health, purpose, burnout, financial wealth, career transition, relationships, motherhood, and so much more. More than 5,000 individuals are expected to participate.

"So often women are doing what's expected of them, which is based on the viewpoints of their families, communities, and society as a whole. This summit was designed to create a sacred space for women to discover for themselves what they truly want, and the inspiration and tools to go after it," says Demarra West, curator of the summit and founder of Be Well Beautiful Woman. "Women from all walks of life will gain something valuable from this summit because of the diversity of the speakers in a multitude of ways. Plus we always have an opportunity to liberate in any way that we choose - even things that seem impossible to liberate from like trauma - not to mention we could all use a little more joy in our lives," posits West.

The lineup of speakers represent the field of tech, creative entrepreneurship, small business, media, activism, higher education, mental health and wellness and include the following:

-Alexandra Holien, Ada Developers Academy

-Azalia Lawrence, Black & Well

-Brooke Mackie, Courvoisier Brand Ambassador

-Cortney Hicks, News Anchor & Radio Personality

-Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever, Media Commentator & Seven Figure CEO

-Dr. Erika Matluck, Experience Seven Senses

-Dr. Geneva Williams, Dr. Geneva Speaks

-Dr. Joyvina Evans, The Confidence Academy

-Jelena Vesic', Ashtanga Yoga Teacher

-LaTosha Brown, Black Voters Matter

-Lisa A. Smith, Certified Plant Based Health Coach & Personal Trainer

-Maite Zabala-Alday, She's Mighty Mighty

-Rafaella Smith Fiallo, Sexual Liberation Activist & Therapist

-Saisha Baskerville, Thick Thigh Yoga

-Theresa tha S.O.N.G.B.I.R.D., Grammy Nominated Spoken Word Artist

-Tiffany Jackson, Lavender the Book

-Tonya Melendez Gonzales, Voted #3 Psychic in the World

-Yolanda Owens, Iwi Fresh Spa

Other pertinent information:

● Summit will take place March 7-13, 2022

● Once individuals register, the summit content will be sent to their email address starting March 7, and they will receive 2-3 pre-recorded sessions per day through March 13

● Tickets are free and can be secured at https://womensliberationsummit.com

For more information, contact:

Demarra West

269-779-0415 info@bewellbeautifulwoman.com

IG @bwellbeautiful https://www.linkedin.com/in/demarragardner/

Be Well Beautiful Woman helps women center liberation and joy so they can live and lead life on their own terms. Their services include individual and group coaching, training, business planning, and retreats. They also host the Be Well Beautiful Woman podcast. To learn more please visit www.bewellbeautifulwoman.com.

