TopDawg Launches an Integration App for Shopify Merchants

TopDawg, an online wholesale distributor and dropshipping company, announces the launch of its new Shopify Integration App that allows Shopify merchants to grow their online stores, manage orders, and dropship over 250,000 different wholesale products to their customers in the USA and worldwide. This app builds a bridge between suppliers and retailers, facilitating commerce and helping them grow their distribution channels.

The TopDawg Shopify App utilizes the full capabilities of TopDawg's wholesale distribution platform to offer a seamless experience. The orders are shipped directly from wholesalers to the doorsteps of customers. Retailers can take advantage of the wholesale product catalog service, not only allowing them to access product data but also seamless order processing, real-time shipping costs, carrier routing, and tracking services that easily connect with their online stores.

Furthermore, through this amazing, state-of-the-art app, dropship retailers can also gain access to hundreds of thousands of wholesale products dropshipping from 12 different departments through a network of trusted suppliers ready to deliver them to customers. The departments include home décor, fashion accessories, clothing, kids and toys, seasonal and party, auto, marine, sports, consumer electronics, health and beauty, farm, and pet supplies.

Shopify Retailers can now join this app to access the following dropshipping services:

The Start-Up Membership Plan is Completely Free

Dropship Directly to Customers in the USA and Worldwide

Obtain Wholesale Pricing With High Profit Margins

Full Catalog Spreadsheet Downloads

Premium Customer Support (Live Chat, Phone, E-Mail)

No Minimum Orders

No Contracts or Long-Term Commitments

Branded Packing Slips

With amazing advantages for retailers, TopDawg's Integration App also has great opportunities for suppliers, too. Wholesale suppliers can get their account for free, with no sales commission, while the retailers pay for shipping. Once a supplier joins TopDawg's dropshipping platform, they gain access to thousands of retailers and marketplaces difficult to reach, providing a secure, easy, and manageable distribution circle.

By being a member, suppliers can increase their sales volume and grow their brand. They can sync their inventory with TopDawg and then let TopDawg deal with the complexities associated with managing thousands of retail accounts.

The purpose and functionality of the Shopify App are in line with the CEO's vision as the company aims for the top. "We strive to be the most trusted brand by dropship retailers and suppliers, with our goal to ship over 100,000 packages a month. We built this app to help streamline the dropship process and continue to provide a platform where retailers and suppliers can grow their business and excel in the e-commerce world," stated Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg.

