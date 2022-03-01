Wine Lovers Celebrate 'Riesling Birthday' on March 13th

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Wines of Germany is marking March 13th, 2022, as the official birthday of Riesling, giving wine lovers an annual occasion to celebrate this popular grape varietal.
The birth date was determined by the first documented evidence of the grape, from the cellar log of a certain Count Katzenelnbogen from the Rheingau region on March 13, 1435. Now Wines of Germany invites all to celebrate the day - and to share the love with hashtag #rieslingbirthday.
The Riesling Birthday designation aims to broaden awareness of German Riesling as a must-try for its food-pairing versatility, expression of vineyard "terroir", aging potential, and balance of flavours.
Germany is home to the globe's largest vineyard dedicated to the Riesling grape, growing more than 50% of the world's Riesling. This grape is planted in all 13 official German wine-growing regions. Depending on type of soil and microclimate, it yields grapes that produce wines with extremely diverse nuances, ranging from bone dry to lusciously sweet. A "typical" German Riesling is reminiscent of peach or apple on the nose and has pronounced, yet balanced, acidity. It is fantastic for food pairing and for sparkling wine. Even more fantastic paired with good friends!
"There has never been a better time to celebrate German Riesling," says Steffen Schindler of the German Wine Institute - Deutsches Weininstitut." This is a historic day to celebrate the birth of the world's most versatile grape."
Riesling Birthday will be celebrated by all of Wines of Germany's offices around the world from Canada to Norway, China to Japan.
Join us as we celebrate Riesling Birthday in Canada, with a chance to win a mixed case of German Riesling! All you need to do is post a photo of yourself with a bottle of German Riesling on Instagram, tag @germanwinecanada, include #rieslingbirthday and you're entered!
To learn more about Wines of Germany, visit germanwinecanada.com vinallemandecanada.com.
