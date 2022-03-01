Microscope Software Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:53:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- Microscope Software Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview
Global Microscope Software Market is valued approximately USD 553 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.53 % over the forecast period. Microscope software combines the features if digital camera and accessories into a fully integrated solution. The product allows consumers to record and capture, process and analyze images in multiple dimensions and over various time frames. The integral role of imaging played by this Microscope software in Life Science research creates a demanding microscope software market driving the market growth. As in October 2020, Leica Microsystems joined forces with Institute for Quantitative health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University for the development of MSU Leica Microsystems Center of Excellence. The center aims to drive discoveries and insights from scientific research performed using state of art imaging systems. Further, growing demand for nanotechnology owing to its capability to control aspects of the camera functionality directly from the computer. Thus, increasing investments in nanotechnology augments tremendous market growth. Moreover, expansion of microscopic applications in educational institutes such as classroom explorations, coin analysis, micro-soldering, stamp analysis, garden parasite identification and more propels lucrative market growth opportunity. Additionally, rising biological imaging data volume leads to high demand for software adoption in microscope systems supporting the market growth. These drivers coupled with strategic investments and moves made by market players boost the market growth. As in 2017, Carl Zeiss AG partnered with VIB Bioimaging Core Company for the development of software titled as Point Imaging Microscopy through Photobleaching" through a super resolution image processing technology. However, high costs of Microscope systems and software subscriptions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing technology advancements in microscope software automation presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Microscope Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing investments in research Institutes would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microscope Software market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Danaher Corporation
Carl Zeiss AG
Oxford Instruments plc
Nikon Corporation
Olympus Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
JEOL Ltd.
Scientific Volume Imaging B.V.
Arivis AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Microscope:
Optical
Electron
Raman
By Category:
Integrated
Standalone
By Application:
Semiconductor
Aerospace
Automotive
Healthcare
Medical Device
Implant
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Microscope Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Microscope Software Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Microscope Software Market, by Microscope, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Microscope Software Market, by Category, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Microscope Software Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Microscope Software Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Microscope Software Market Dynamics
3.1. Microscope Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Microscope Software Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Microscope Software Market, by Microscope
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Microscope Software Market by Microscope, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Microscope Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Microscope 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Microscope Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Optical
5.4.2. Electron
5.4.3. Raman
Chapter 6. Global Microscope Software Market, by Category
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Microscope Software Market by Category, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Microscope Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Category 2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Microscope Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Integrated
6.4.2. Standalone
For more information about this report visit: Microscope Software Market"
