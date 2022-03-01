Desktop Printers Market :By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:53:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- Desktop Printers Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview
Desktop printers are pieces of hardware which include laser printers, Inkjet printers and Dot matrix printers which are installed in homes and business offices. The printer is a hardcopy peripheral which produces on paper human-readable representations of graphics or text. These desktop printers are generally small enough to fit in on a desk or table. The growing demand for from the corporate sector and government sector drives the market growth. Also, increasing sales of computer and other electronics such as Tablets, Smartphones and other peripherals drives the market growth. As per International Data Corporation (IDC) Brazil in 2018, PC sales increased by 7.5% as compared to 2017. With the sale of 5.75 million units the revenue generated also increased by 17% in the same year. Of these PC sales notebooks accounted for USD 2.63 billion while desktops represented USD 781 thousand of the total revenue generated. This increase in sales has led the electronics industry in Brazil to grow. Moreover, growing digitalization and use of these electronics for day to day work has increased the demand for printers. For instance: the trend of designing on tabloids has increased the propensity for desktop printers. Also, growing penetration of connected devices also supports the market growth. As according to Statista, 94.35 million units of hardcopy peripherals including printers were shipped across the globe during 2019. However, growing awareness and program towards less use of paper impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, transformation of printers for use in 3D printing presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106273
The regional analysis of global Desktop Printers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing urbanization and digitalization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Desktop Printers market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Zebra
Xerox
HP
BRADY
Schmidt
Roland DGA
Honeywell
Stratasys
XYZ printing Inc
Ultimkare
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Needle Printers
Inkjet Printers
Laser Printers
By Application:
Household Use
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Get a Sample Copy of the Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106273
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Desktop Printers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Desktop Printers Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Desktop Printers Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Desktop Printers Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Desktop Printers Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Desktop Printers Market Dynamics
3.1. Desktop Printers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Desktop Printers Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Desktop Printers Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Desktop Printers Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Desktop Printers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Desktop Printers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Needle Printers
5.4.2. Inkjet Printers
5.4.3. Laser Printers
Chapter 6. Global Desktop Printers Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Desktop Printers Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Desktop Printers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Desktop Printers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Household Use
6.4.2. Commercial Use
6.4.3. Industrial Use
For more information about this report visit: Desktop Printers Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Desktop Printers Market :By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.