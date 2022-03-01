Composite Doors & Windows Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:51:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- Composite Doors & Windows Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview
Global Composite Doors & Windows Market is valued approximately USD 1036.80 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30 % over the forecast period. Composite Doors & Windows have excellent protection from salts, acids or any soluble base substances and are even resistance to heat and cold. These can withstand any harsh ecological conditions. Some of crucial forces which fuel the market are growing acceptance due to its distinctive properties present in product including corrosion free, resistance to wind and water, tangibility. Also, these doors & windows are highly sound insulated, durable, termite free and dustproof. In addition, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Further, the market is driven by the positive constructive expenditure and increasing restoration activities. Also, the need to substitute metal or wood doors with light weight components is the key factors influencing the doors and windows market. According to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry, globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to almost 3.9% in 2018. Similarly, as per the annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately USD 1517.54 billion) compared to 2015. Also, in 2018, it is estimated that commercial construction is roughly USD 89.52 billion in the United States, an increase from USD 40.1 billion in 2010. Furthermore, as per the news released by Global Construction 2030, it is forecasted that the volume of construction output will grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030.,. This growth is mainly driven by three countries: China, India and the United States by contributing 57% share to the growth of construction sector worldwide. Thus, the demand for composite doors and windows would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market. However, high production cost and availability of low-grade and cheaper products is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Composite Doors & Windows market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the increasing demand of these doors & windows for industrial application. Growing industrial construction and renovations in the region has been substantial as compared to other regions. The focus for industrial and commercial applications on composite doors & windows, as they are cost effective and easy to maintenance would create opportunities for the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Dortek
Special-Lite, Inc.
Curries, Assa Abloy Group
Pella Corporation
Vello Nordic as
Andersen Corporation
Ecoste
Nationwide Windows Ltd.
Fiber Tech Composite Pvt.Ltd.
Fiberline Composites
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP)
Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)
By Resin Type:
Polyester
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Other Resins
By Application:
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Composite Doors & Windows Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Composite Doors & Windows Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Composite Doors & Windows Market, by Type 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Composite Doors & Windows Market, by Resin Type 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Composite Doors & Windows Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Composite Doors & Windows Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Composite Doors & Windows Market Dynamics
3.1. Composite Doors & Windows Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Composite Doors & Windows Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Composite Doors & Windows Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Composite Doors & Windows Market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Composite Doors & Windows Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Composite Doors & Windows Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP)
5.4.2. Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)
Chapter 6. Global Composite Doors & Windows Market, by Resin Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Composite Doors & Windows Market by Resin Type , Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Composite Doors & Windows Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Composite Doors & Windows Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Polyester
6.4.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
6.4.3. Other Resins
