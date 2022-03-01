Big Data and Business Analytics Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:52:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- Big Data and Business Analytics Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Market Overview

Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 193.14 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.90 % over the forecast period. Big Data and Business Analytics is a method by which companies examine large set of data for uncovering useful information to increase decision-making capability. In addition, it enables organizations to uncover useful information such as business analytics and big data market trends, discover hidden patterns, customer preference and various unknown facts from the data. Also, the organizations are adopting big data analytics to increase their analytics skills, enhance profit and to improve the risk management capability. Additional, big data analytics further helps businesses to better understand the information contained within the data and provide data that is important for enterprises. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the surge in adoption of big data analytics software by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner significantly towards the growth of the market. Also, increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among medium and small enterprises positively impact the growth of the market. As per the New Vantage Partners, the number of firms investing more than $500 million annually in big data has grown from 12.7% in 2018 to 21.1% in 2019. Also, businesses are spending $187 billion on big data and analytics in 2019, according to the Worldwide Semi-annual Big Data and Analytics Spending Guide released by IDC. As in January 2019, Secova launched a new SaaS Benefits Administration platform named iPlan to support and streamline administering benefits for small to mid- sized organizations with a creative user interface. iPlan's cloud based, Mobile friendly, employee-facing tool comes with a shopping cart style experience to enable an informed and educated benefits elections. However, high implementation cost and dearth of skilled workforce is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Big Data and Business Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the surge in demand for digital transformation across numerous end users and increase in convergence of different technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data & analytic. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Teradata Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud

By Analytics Tools:

Dashboard & Data Visualization

Data Mining & Warehousing

Self-service Tools

Reporting

Others

By Application:

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Spatial Analytics

Workforce Analytics

Risk & Credit Analytics

Transportation Analytics

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Big Data and Business Analytics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Big Data and Business Analytics Market, by Component 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Big Data and Business Analytics Market, by deployment model 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Big Data and Business Analytics Market, by Analytics Tool 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Big Data and Business Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Big Data and Business Analytics Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market Dynamics

3.1. Big Data and Business Analytics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Component , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Big Data and Business Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

5.4.3. Service

Chapter 6. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market, by Deployment Model

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Deployment Model, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Big Data and Business Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-premise

6.4.2. Cloud

