Smart pole Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Global Smart pole Market is valued approximately USD 8.50 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.99% over the forecast period. Smart poles are also known as intelligent light pole which comprises of many other facilities apart than lighting including, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Charger points, and other many more functions. The major factor for implementation of smart pole is to give better experience to the people when they are out of their houses and offices through offering them a web connectivity on streets. The rapid growth in government initiatives regarding smart cities across the globe is escalating the demand for smart poles across the globe. For instance: In 2015, the government of India launched National Smart Cities Mission to develop smart cities across the country.



The mission aimed towards development of 100 smart cities in India with the deadline of completion in between 2019-2023. Similarly, European commission incorporated European innovation partnership on smart cities and community's initiative. The aim behind initiative is to improve urban life through more sustainable integrated solutions and addresses city-specific challenges from different policy areas such as energy, mobility and transport, and Information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure. In addition, need for energy efficient pole lighting systems is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, higher upfront cost compared to traditional poles is the factor hampering the growth of market.



The regional analysis of global Smart pole Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in advanced technologies and smart infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as government initiatives regarding smart cities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart pole Market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

General Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Zumtobel Group AG

Syska LED Lights Private Limited

Virtual Extension Ltd.

Mobile Pro Systems



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Offering offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Offering:

Component

Software

Services



By Application:

Highways and roadways

Public places

Railways and harbors



By installation type:

New installation

Retrofit installation



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Pole Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Pole Market, by Offering, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Pole Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Smart Pole Market, by Installation type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Pole Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Pole Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Pole Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart Pole Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart Pole Market, by Offering

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart Pole Market by Offering, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart Pole Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Smart Pole Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Component

5.4.2. Software

5.4.3. Services

Chapter 6. Global Smart Pole Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Smart Pole Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Smart Pole Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Smart Pole Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Highways and roadways

6.4.2. Public places

6.4.3. Railways and harbours

Chapter 7. Global Smart Pole Market, by Installation type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Smart Pole Market by Installation type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Smart Pole Market Estimates & Forecasts by Installation type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Smart Pole Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. New installation

For more information about this report visit: >> Smart pole Market

