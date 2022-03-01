Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:50:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market is valued approximately USD 155.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0 % over the forecast period. The Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services companies design, manufacture, assemble, and test electronic components and printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that are widely used in the telecom sector. Electronic Manufacturing Service provider offers additional onsite services, such as PCB etching, or offer these services via another contractor. These services further assemble radio frequency identification devices (RFID) and other telecommunication and wireless technologies. The rising demand for mobile phones, telecom products as well as smart electronic devices are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the number of smartphone users worldwide was 2.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise to 3.8 billion users in 2021. Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith's Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Similarly, In Asia-Pacific, China holds the highest number of smartphone users with 1.3 billion users as compared to 530 million users in India, according to Zenith's Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. However, the United States is also a significant player in the smartphone market with around 223 million users in 2017. Moreover, it is estimated that ownership of desktop/laptop among the adults in the United States is approximately 74% in 2019, an increase from 73% in 2018, as per the Statista. Due to growth of consumer electronic, it is depicted that need of electronic manufacturing service is surged thereby, increasing the adoption of Electronic Manufacturing Service in the telecom industry. However, high labor costs in the manufacturing sector is the major factor restraining the growth of global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market during the forecast period.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91672
The regional analysis of global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the existing electronic production hub for almost a decade owing to low labor cost and this factor has played a pivotal role in the dominance of the region over the past few years.
Major market player included in this report are:
Altadox, Inc.
Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Celestica, Inc.
Compal Electronics, Inc.
Creation Technologies LP
Fabrinet
FLEX LTD. (formerly Flextronics)
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
Jabil Circuit, Inc.
Plexus Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Services:
Electronic design & engineering
Electronics assembly
Electronic manufacturing
Supply chain management
Others
Request For Sample Reports:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91672
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, by Services, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Dynamics
3.1. Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, by Services
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market by Services, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Services 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Electronic design & engineering
5.4.2. Electronics assembly
5.4.3. Electronic manufacturing
5.4.4. Supply chain management
5.4.5. Others
Chapter 6. Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, Regional Analysis
6.1. Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, Regional Market Snapshot
6.2. North America Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.