Speech Analytics Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031

Global Speech Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.2% over the forecast period. Speech analytics is the analyzing of recorded calls which helps to collect customer information in order to improve communication and future interaction. This technology can identify cost drivers, trend analysis, identify strengths and weaknesses with processes and commodities, provide advanced functionalities and can give a company significant competitive advantage. The increasing need to improve customer need and overall experience, growing demand to monitor and improve agent performance and adherence to regulatory and compliance standard are the factors responsible for the growth of Speech Analytics Market over the forecast period. The Internet of Things (IoT) provides organization real time data, about how their products are being used after purchase. Speech analytics is changing the face of marketing tremendously, as most part of the population now own smartphones and more and more devices become smart, thus availability of information is high.



The data collected by Smartphones, allows enterprise planners to further plans based on one of voice, pauses, and volume of speech, among other parameters. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 20th Jun 2018, Avaya includes real time speech analytics to its workfoce optimization suite for monitoring GDPR compliance within a contact center. However, need for integration with prevailing system and inability to quantify Return on Investment (RoI) is the major factor restraining the growth of global Speech Analytics market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Speech Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has led the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

NICE Systems Ltd.

Micro Focus International plc

Verint Systems

Avaya

OpenText Corporation

Google, LLC

Amazon Web Services

Vonage

Genesys, or Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

Calabrio, Inc.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Component:

Solutions

Services



Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud



By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



By Application:

Customer Experience Management

Call Monitoring

Agent Performance Monitoring

Sales and Marketing Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Others



By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others





By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Speech Analytics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Speech Analytics Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Speech Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Speech Analytics Market, by Organization Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Speech Analytics Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Speech Analytics Market, by vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Speech Analytics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Speech Analytics Market Dynamics

3.1. Speech Analytics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Speech Analytics Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Speech Analytics Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Speech Analytics Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Speech Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Speech Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solutions

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Speech Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Speech Analytics Market by Deployment Mode, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Speech Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Mode 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Speech Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-Premises

6.4.2. Cloud

Chapter 7. Global Speech Analytics Market, by Organization Size

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Speech Analytics Market by Organization Size, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Speech Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization Size 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Speech Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Large Enterprises

