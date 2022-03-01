Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:36:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
Inhaled Nitric Oxide (INO) is a gas which inhaled through mouth. It is used together with ventilator machine and other machines which work in muscles smoothening to widen the blood vessels in the lungs. INO is identified as an intoxicating and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. Increase in chronic diseases, accelerates the demand of INO in healthcare sector thus, driving the market growth of the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market. Moreover, ncreasing number of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and increasing occurrence of diseases in the new-born babies such as neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) and persistent pulmonary hypertension also enhanced the market growth. For Instance, as per JHEOR 2019 report ((Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research), the annual number of term and late pre-term new-borns with HRF is projected at 80000 in the United State alone. Despite that, strict application norms and High cost of treatment are hindering the growth of market over the forecasting period.
The regional analysis of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America is dominating region. Growing respiratory disease and asthma incidence was highest among workers in the healthcare and social assistance industry. However, APAC is emerged as fastest growing region over the forecasting period 2020-2027 due to highest live birth per 1000 people and increasing respiratory diseases.
Key Players in Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market
* Air Liquide Healthcare
* Mallinckrodt
* Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
* Merck KGaA
* Novoteris
* Nu-Med Plus
* Perma Pure LLC
* Praxair Technology Inc.
*Beyond Air Inc.
*Linde Plc (Praxair Inc.)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Gas
Delivery Systems
By Application:
Neonatal Respiratory Treatment
Asthma and COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
Malaria Treatment
Tuberculosis Treatment
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LA
Rest of the World
Target Audience of Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Dynamics
3.1. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by Product Type
