Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period Forecast 2022-2031

Inhaled Nitric Oxide (INO) is a gas which inhaled through mouth. It is used together with ventilator machine and other machines which work in muscles smoothening to widen the blood vessels in the lungs. INO is identified as an intoxicating and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. Increase in chronic diseases, accelerates the demand of INO in healthcare sector thus, driving the market growth of the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market. Moreover, ncreasing number of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and increasing occurrence of diseases in the new-born babies such as neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) and persistent pulmonary hypertension also enhanced the market growth. For Instance, as per JHEOR 2019 report ((Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research), the annual number of term and late pre-term new-borns with HRF is projected at 80000 in the United State alone. Despite that, strict application norms and High cost of treatment are hindering the growth of market over the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America is dominating region. Growing respiratory disease and asthma incidence was highest among workers in the healthcare and social assistance industry. However, APAC is emerged as fastest growing region over the forecasting period 2020-2027 due to highest live birth per 1000 people and increasing respiratory diseases.

Key Players in Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market

* Air Liquide Healthcare

* Mallinckrodt

* Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

* Merck KGaA

* Novoteris

* Nu-Med Plus

* Perma Pure LLC

* Praxair Technology Inc.

*Beyond Air Inc.

*Linde Plc (Praxair Inc.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Gas

Delivery Systems

By Application:

Neonatal Respiratory Treatment

Asthma and COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Malaria Treatment

Tuberculosis Treatment

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Target Audience of Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Dynamics

3.1. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by Product Type



