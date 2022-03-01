Electroencephalography Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:35:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- Electroencephalography Equipment Market Estimation, Global Share, Industry Outlook, Price Trend, Growth Opportunity and compound annual growth, in-depth qualitative analysis
"Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period. Electroencephalography (EEG) devices have turned to be the most promising devices that are used to measure and monitor the electrical signals of the brain. The readings from an electroencephalography device are primarily used to diagnose various neurological disorders (e.g., Parkinson disease, epilepsy, and Alzheimer). Also, these devices help to monitor sleep disorders and patients under anesthesia. The equipment generally functions through electrodes that are connected to the scalp of the patient to accumulate the reading of the brain wave. The recent technology developments in the field of electroencephalography equipment create a robust demand from neurologists and neurosurgeons to precisely diagnose the brain disorders, thereby soaring the demand for EEG equipment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in patient population with neurological disorder, along with the increased government funding on R&D of neurological treatment are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Alzheimer's association, nearly 5.8 million of Americans are affecting with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019 and this estimation will likely increase almost 14 million by 2050. As further, the survey of Alzheimer's Society found that roughly 850,000 people are suffering from Alzheimer disease in the United Kingdom and is likely to rise over 1.0 million by 2025. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the availability of substitute, coupled with lack of skilled neurologists and neurosurgeons are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Electroencephalography Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of R&D activities concerning the neurological disease treatment, and the presence of a significant number of equipment manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of Parkinson and Alzheimer's disease along with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electroencephalography Equipment market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.
Cadwell Industries, Inc.
Cephalon A/S
Compumedics Limited
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)
Medtronic plc.
Natus Medical Incorporated
Neurostyle Pte Ltd.
Nihon Kohden Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
EEG Equipment
Integrated EEG Systems
Portable EEG Systems
EEG Accessories
By Application:
Disease Diagnosis
Sleep Monitoring
Anaesthesia Monitoring
Trauma and Surgery
Others
By End-User:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research Laboratories
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Electroencephalography Equipment Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Electroencephalography Equipment Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Electroencephalography Equipment Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Electroencephalography Equipment Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market Dynamics
3.1. Electroencephalography Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Electroencephalography Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. EEG Equipment
5.4.2. Integrated EEG Systems
5.4.3. Portable EEG Systems
5.4.4. EEG Accessories
Chapter 6. Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Electroencephalography Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Disease Diagnosis
6.4.2. Sleep Monitoring
6.4.3. Anaesthesia Monitoring
6.4.4. Trauma and Surgery
6.4.5. Others
