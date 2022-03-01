3iQ Corp. Launches New Cryptoasset Fund to Provide Exposure to Altcoins

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) announced today the launch of 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund will continue to invest primarily in bitcoin and ether, similar to its predecessor which merged with the Fund today (the "Merger"), however the Fund will also hold other leading digital assets including Algorand (ALGO), Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), FTX Token (FTT), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Stellar (XLM), Tezos (XTZ) and Solana (SOL). The Merger was approved by unitholders of the predecessor fund at a special meeting held on February 23, 2022.

The Fund's portfolio will consist of bitcoin (40%) and ether (25%) with the balance (35%) invested in the other leading digital assets, based on the weighting of such digital assets in the MVIS® CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset Index MVGCFI (the "Index"), a market-capitalization based index. The Fund has an exclusive licence to use the Index.

"When we first launched the 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund [the predecessor of the Fund], it was one of the first of its kind to offer accredited investors exposure to a diverse portfolio of multiple cryptocurrencies," said Fred Pye, Chairman and CEO of 3iQ. "And now, we are excited to be expanding our investors' positions by leveraging the MVIS multi-token index to provide Canadian investors access to key Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains and even more diversification within the fund."

About 3iQ Corp

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.5 billion in assets under management (as at February 28, 2022). 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund QBTC QBTC, and a public ether investment fund, The Ether Fund QETH QETH.U))). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF BTCQ BTCQ and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF ETHQ ETHQ. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

