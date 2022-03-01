Millimeter Wave Technology Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:33:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- Millimeter Wave Technology Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
Market Overview
Millimeter wave (MV) technology is a different type of electromagnetic wave technology. A millimeter wave creates the ultimate band of electromagnetic wave called radio wave, which runs at a frequency ranging between 20 GHz -300 GHz. In recent years, millimeter wave can be used for high-speed wireless broadband communications. 5G will bring mobility to MM Wave communications since the next-gen wireless network aim to serve more people and or even things with a major expansion of mobile services. In order to get the technology more useful and feasible, frequency forms one of the determining factors, which produces the MM technology suitable for several applications in different sectors. Some common application of MM wave technology is automotive, mobile & telecommunication, and healthcare. An increase in mobile data traffic and demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, along with increasing application in smart devices, such as wearables and smartphones, are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Cisco, in western Europe's mobile data traffic was around 6.5% of total internet traffic in 2016, and it would grow almost 12.2% of the total internet traffic by the year 2021. Moreover, as per Statista, the total number of cellular mobile-to-mobile (M2M) connections was nearly 121 million in Europe and is projected to grow with 195 million by 2019. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the growth of millimeter wave technology market across the globe. However, lack of standardization and adverse impact of the technology on environment are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Millimeter Wave Technology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of MV Technology in mobile and telecommunication applications, along with the large presence of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing developments in telecom infrastructure and the rising mobile data traffic in the emerging nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aviat Networks, Inc.
Bridgewave Communications, Inc.
E- Band Communications, LLC
Farran Technology Ltd.
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Lightpointe Communications, Inc.
Millitech, Inc.
NEC Corporation
QuinStar Technology, Inc.
Sage Millimeter, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Telecommunication equipment
Imaging and Scanning Systems
Radar and Satellite Communication Systems
By Component:
Antennas & Transceivers
Amplifiers
Oscillators
Control Devices
Frequency Converters
Others
By Application:
Telecommunication
Military & Defense
Automotive & Transport
Healthcare
Others
By Frequency Band:
V-Band
E-Band
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Frequency Band, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Dynamics
3.1. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Millimeter Wave Technology Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Telecommunication equipment
5.4.2. Imaging and Scanning Systems
5.4.3. Radar and Satellite Communication Systems
Chapter 6. Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, by Component
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Millimeter Wave Technology Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Antennas & Transceivers
6.4.2. Amplifiers
6.4.3. Oscillators
6.4.4. Control Devices
6.4.5. Frequency Converters
6.4.6. Others
For more information about this report visit: Millimeter Wave Technology Market"
