Clinical Trial Imaging Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:34:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- Clinical Trial Imaging Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market is valued approximately at USD 939.6billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period. In clinical trial, imaging system provides insights on the drug mechanism of action (MOA) and drug effects, which further helps researcher to take scientifically based decisions. Technological advancements are enabling substantial improvements in the evaluation, collection, and submission of clinical trial imaging data. The technology enabled imaging software offers data accuracy, adaptability, consistency and compliance to clinical studies. The rising technological advancements in science and technology coupled with increase in the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the number of enterprises for the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and preparations in United Kingdom was 376 enterprises in 2008 and has risen to 645 enterprises that manufacture of pharmaceutical products and preparation in 2018. Moreover, R&D expenditure on pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is augmenting the growth the market. According to Statista, research and development as a percentage of sales in pharmaceuticals manufacturing industry in the United Kingdom was 31.9% in 2016 and has risen to 35% in 2018. Thus, rising R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical industry coupled with increase in the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is fostering the demand of the market. Whereas, high implementation cost of imaging systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Clinical Trial Imaging market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Clinical Trial Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of leading outsourcing companies and an increase in R&D in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Bioclinica, Inc.
Parexel International Corporation
Icon PLC
Biomedical Systems Corporation
Biotelemetry, Inc.
Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC
Intrinsic Imaging LLC
Ixico PLC
Radiant Sage LLC
Worldcare Clinical, LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
***
by Product & Services:
Services
Software
by Modality:
Computed Tomography
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Positron Emission Tomography
Ultrasound
X-Ray
Echocardiography
Others
By End-User:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research & Academic Institutions
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Product & Services, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Modality, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Dynamics
3.1. Clinical Trial Imaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Product & Services
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Product & Services, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Services 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Services
5.4.2. Software
Chapter 6. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Modality
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Modality, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Modality 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Computed Tomography
6.4.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
6.4.3. Positron Emission Tomography
6.4.4. Ultrasound
6.4.5. X-Ray
6.4.6. Echocardiography
6.4.7. Others
