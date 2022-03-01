Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:34:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market is valued approximately USD 2.1billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0 % over the forecast period. Image guided therapy system help surgeons by navigating the devices inside the body of patients and display a 3D image of the targeted area. Image-guided Therapy Systems provide information constantly, enables surgeons to plan for surgery, make adjustments in very less time, making the surgery safer and less invasive. This helps to treat various therapeutic areas, such as pain, trauma, urology, cardiac, vascular, endovascular, spine, orthopedics, and neurology, also used in the treatment of hypertension through renal denervation. The rising technological advancements, increase in geriatric population as well as increase prevalence of chronic diseases are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to American Hospital Association, the number of Americans with chronic medical condistions was 149 million in 2015 and is anticipated to rise to 164 millions of Americans suffering from chronic medical conditions in 2025. Similarly, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), around 384 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it each year, thus making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Whereas, high price of image-guided therapy systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Image-guided Therapy Systems market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Image-guided Therapy Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the improved healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and quick adoption of advanced radiation therapies in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Siemens Healthineers

Analogic Corporation

GE Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Brainlab AG

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Ultrasound Systems

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Endoscopes

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

By Application:

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Oncology Surgery

Gastroenterology

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research & Academic Institutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

For more information about this report visit: Image-guided Therapy Systems Market

