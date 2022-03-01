Digital Commerce Platform Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:33:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- Digital Commerce Platform Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview
Global Digital Commerce Platform Market is valued approximately USD 5.13 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.64 % over the forecast period. Digital commerce platform includes buying and selling of raw material, products, services or any kind of goods and services through an electronic medium by the consumer, retailer, and business. Before the COVID-19 pandemic digital commerce platform include strong and steady growth of internet users and rising awareness related to online shopping, increasing online launching of products, low price due to bulk purchase and so on, but after COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and staying home is further expected to push the consumers towards online shopping. Since the pandemic's onset, global digital commerce sales figures have raised. The trend of online buying is expected to outlive the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer are more convenient to make online purchases and greater access to internet devices. Moreover, With 2.71 billion smartphone users globally, content consumption across media channels, devices and demographics are on the rise, even according to Open Society Foundations, the United Kingdom has one of the highest levels of digital television uptake in Europe and it is witnessing more customer-focused options in the digital market. However, raising privacy concerns and flip cyber security issues impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. . Moreover, to fuels the growth of the e-commerce platform market there are options such as ease of doing business, low financial costs, wider variety, and e-cart etc. are there.
The regional analysis of global Digital Commerce Platform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to a rapid growth within the global digital commerce platform market in its B2B business model, while the North American retail segment has already been a prominent source of revenue for the market players. Also the region lead to a massive existing base of digital media users, powered by a high use of smartphones and high-speed data networks and internet services.
Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the digital commerce platform market in Asia Pacific is growing at a very fast rate due to changing consumer preferences would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Commerce Platform market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
3dcart
Adobe
Big Cartel, LLC
Kibo Software, Inc.
PrestaShop
Salesforce
Shopify Inc.
Squarespace
Volusion, LLC
WooCommerce
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Cloud-based
On-premises
By Business Model:
B2BB2C
Marketplace
Others
By Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
Travel and Tourism
Home Furnishings
Electrical and Electronics
Textile and Apparels
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Digital Commerce Platform Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Business Model, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Enterprise Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Dynamics
3.1. Digital Commerce Platform Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Digital Commerce Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Cloud-based
5.4.2. On-premises
Chapter 6. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Business Model
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market by Business Model, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Business Model 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Digital Commerce Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. B2B
6.4.2. B2C
6.4.3. Marketplace
6.4.4. Others
For more information about this report visit: Digital Commerce Platform Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
