Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:34:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market is valued at approximately USD 0.84 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.8 % over the forecast period. A small amount of a protein called albumin, collectively known as microalbumin. Normally, it is present in the blood. Creatinine is contained in urine as a normal waste product. The creatinine ratio of a microalbumin compares the amount of albumin to the amount of creatinine in the urine. The growing prevalence of kidney disorders/diseases, the increasing acceptance of POC (Point of Care) diagnostics, and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions are driving the growth of the global market for albumin & creatinine testing. One of the main causes of death in the world is kidney failure. These cases involving multiple kidney therapies involve routine monitoring of components such as creatinine and albumin and their ratios, for which different products and techniques of urine analysis are used. In the diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases, urine analysis has wide applications. Analysis of biochemical urine helps physicians to measure the level in the urine of chemical compounds (such as creatinine, urobilinogen, bilirubin, ketones, and glucose). In 2018, U.S. Arkray and Beckman Coulter announced a collaboration and launch of the iQ Urinalysis Workcell, which pairs the Iris iQ200 Digital Flow Morphology system from Beckman with the fully automated urine analyzer Arkray Aution Max AX-4030. Similarly, Abbott Laboratories (US) is a prominent player throughout all the regions in albumin and creatinine tests market. For example, the firm acquired Alere Inc. in 2017 to join the overall market for urine analysis. A number of testing kits and measurement kits are offered by the company. With this purchase, Abbott is expected to play an important role in the overall market for urine analysis and therefore in the market for albumin and creatinine research. However, the market faces restraints because of semi-automated machines or manual review are still favored by most of small hospitals and clinics with lower workloads. Large hospitals with higher workloads mainly use automated devices; therefore, the generation of revenue will justify the costs incurred in installing automated analyzers. This makes it difficult for automated analyzers, especially in developed economies, to reach the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111640

The regional analysis of the global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Market share owing to the growth in demand for rapid urine tests. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, Owing to increasing prevalence of chronic conditions leading to various kidney diseases and rising government initiatives

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

PromoCell GmbH

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro-Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Product:

Analyzers

Cartridges (PoC, Tabletop)

Dipsticks Kits

Reagents

By Type:

Blood & Urine Creatinine

Urine Albumin

Glycated Albumin

By End-User Industry:

Hospital

Diagnostic & Research Labs

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111640

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by End user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Processing Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Dynamics

3.1. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market by type, Preproduction - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Blood & Urine Creatinine

5.4.2. Urine Albumin

5.4.3. Glycated Albumin

5.4.4. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Product

5.5. Market Snapshot

5.6. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market by Product, Preproduction - Potential Analysis

5.7. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.8. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.8.1. Analyzers

5.8.2. Cartridges (PoC, Tabletop)

5.8.3. Dipsticks Kits

5.8.4. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by End User

5.9. Market Snapshot

5.10. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market by End user, Preproduction - Potential Analysis

5.11. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.12. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.12.1. Hospital

5.12.2. Diagnostic & Research Labs

Chapter 6. Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.2.1. U.S. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.1.2. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.1.3. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.2. Canada Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.3. Europe Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.3.2. Germany Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.3.3. France Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.3.4. Spain Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.3.5. Italy Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.3.6. Rest of Europe Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.4.2. India Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.4.3. Japan Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.4.4. Australia Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.4.5. South Korea Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.5. Latin America Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.5.2. Mexico Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

6.6. Rest of The World Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

For more information about this report visit: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.