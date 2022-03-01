CBD of Denver Announces 2022 Growth Strategy and Brand Building Initiatives

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - CBD of Denver, Inc. CBDD, a cultivator and distributor of CBD and cannabis flower and a manufacturer of CBD oil and unique CBD products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe, is pleased to announce new brand building initiatives and the completion of the Board of Directors' 2022 strategy planning meetings.
To maintain strong momentum through 2022 and beyond, CBD of Denver is focused on multiple near-term strategic goals, including strengthening and expanding its board and management team to execute on the Company's new expansion strategy, which includes expanding reach in Europe and expanding into adjacent product categories.
In addition to implementing its new expansion strategy, the Company plans to complete a more distinct rebranding initiative to better represent CBD of Denver's ongoing evolution as a growing European market disruptor. Together these initiatives are expected to accelerate the Company's path to a more senior exchange listing while CBD of Denver continues to execute on its acquisition strategy and streamlined business model.
About CBD of Denver, Inc.
CBD of Denver, Inc. CBDD a full-line Cultivator, Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our Rockflowr brands we have built a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.
